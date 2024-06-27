Key Takeaways Arm routers save energy with efficient architecture and lower clock speeds.

x86 routers are more powerful and support complex network filtering, but consume more energy.

For regular consumers, Arm-based routers are sufficient, while x86 routers are more suited for business needs.

Did you know that there are both Arm routers and x86 routers? To be honest, most people have probably never even thought about it. However, you can save some energy with an Arm router, both thanks to the efficiency of the architecture and the lower clock speeds that they often have. However, there are times when you may want a beefier router, and those tend to be x86-based.

Should you get an x86 or Arm router?

It depends on what you need

If you're looking to get a new router or even build one yourself, you might be weighing up the benefits of an Arm chip or an x86 chip. x86 chips tend to be significantly faster, but with the downside that they consume more energy and in turn, rot at hotter temperatures. However, they're undeniably more powerful, but that still doesn't mean you should really get one.

If you plan to run complicated firewalls or other intense network filtering, then an x86 router might be worth it. However, they tend to be more expensive, and that cost is something that can normally be afforded by a business that would actually benefit from it. Typically, you'll find SoCs like the 1.5 GHz Arm-based Broadcom BCM6755 in some TP-Link routers, which is more than enough in pretty much all contexts. It's only when you get to more industrial use cases that you really need to start thinking about x86 support.

x86 has a few more advantages, too. They support a lot more connections than the average Arm-based router, can support intricate firewall configurations, and advanced security features. None of those are something a regular consumer needs, but something a business might. Sometimes they even allow for hardware upgrades, such as adding more RAM or expanding the network interfaces.

If you're considering picking up an x86-based router, the only reason you would really want one is if you're a hobbyist looking to try out something new. Otherwise, it's not something that anyone really needs, and you can rest assured that an Arm-based router is what pretty much all modern consumer-focused routers come with. They're powerful enough, energy efficient, and run at lower temperatures. That's all you need!