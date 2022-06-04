Should I install the iOS beta version on my iPhone?

iPhones are solid smartphones that receive software updates for plenty of years. Apple tries to bring as many of the new features and security patches to its older phones as possible. As a result, a lot of users don’t feel the urge to upgrade to newer iPhones often. That’s because major software updates can refresh the look and experience of an older device. It feels like we’ve switched to a new model, even though the hardware is still the same. This makes it tempting to install iOS beta builds, especially when considering the simplicity of the process. Through beta builds, users get to try out new features early. The cost is an unstable experience and bugs that vary in seriousness. So is ditching this stability worth it? Should you install iOS beta versions on your iPhone? Here’s what you need to know.

Generally speaking, iOS beta builds tend to be more stable than Android beta versions. So if you’ve survived living with the latter, it’s safe to assume you’ll experience no major issues with the former. The great thing about iPhones is that you can easily roll back to a stable version if the beta is too buggy for your liking. So unlike the Apple Watch, you’re not stuck with very limited options.

Nonetheless, it’s probably a bad idea to install an early beta build of an upcoming iOS version on your daily driver. Some banking apps could stop working, not to mention that core phone features might break. So if you depend on your phone in your everyday life, expect inconveniences and obstacles here and there.

Personally, I’ve never experienced any intolerable glitches that forced me to roll back. I’ve been running every iOS beta for years now, and it’s certainly doable. Though, different people have different standards and expectations when it comes to these matters. Some people might not be okay with some of the bugs I ignore and vice versa. Ultimately, if you know what you’re doing, there’s no harm in trying out the beta route.

Will you be installing iOS beta? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.