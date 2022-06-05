Should I install the macOS beta version on my Mac?

Macs are very powerful computers that only get handier with every major macOS release. Universal Control on macOS Monterey, for example, allows Mac users with other Macs or iPads to further boost their productivity. Thanks to the advanced multitasking features, people can now focus on getting more done in a shorter time period. Every fall, Apple releases a major macOS update to the public. However, users can easily install the macOS beta in June instead of waiting. The beta program lasts all year long, with the company seeding pre-release builds for the minor versions as well. More importantly, though, is it a smart idea to install macOS beta on your Mac? The answer differs depending on your personal case, but we have some advice to offer you, and we hope it’ll help you figure it out.

First, you must know that trying out the latest exciting additions comes at a cost. Shiny features aren’t initially as shiny. The testing process is what smoothens them out. So if you decide to enroll, you will have to deal with bugs and instabilities that could potentially paralyze your workflow. So if you use your Mac for work or studies, it’s a wise decision to refrain from installing macOS beta — especially in the early stages of a new major/annual release.

Personally, I’ve been on the macOS beta channel for over a year now. Yes, there are frustrations associated with these pre-release builds. However, none of them have been bad enough to make me roll back. You should also know that rolling back to a stable version on a Mac isn’t as simple as doing so on an iPhone. Additionally, on rare occasions, a beta build could brick your Mac or even damage its hardware. Now that you know the risks, you can decide if they’re worth it or not. If you have a spare Mac that you don’t depend on, perhaps you can install the beta on that machine instead.

