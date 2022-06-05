Should I install the watchOS beta version on my Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch is an excellent device for fitness tracking and other non-health-centric features. It remains one of the best wearables available out there and continues to blow our minds with each annual upgrade. What makes solid hardware so great is rich software that utilizes the internals and makes the most out of their power — efficiently. This is what makes software updates so exciting. Every year, we receive a major set of new features that give our same watches a new life to them. They feel brand new, thanks to the refreshed software elements and introduced additions. To get your hands on the latest features, you can easily install watchOS beta builds. However, the important question is — should you? Here’s what you need to know.

We get it, trying out new features can be very tempting. That comes with risks, though — especially in Apple Watch’s case. That’s because if the beta version is too unstable or buggy, you can’t roll back to a stable build without visiting an Apple Store or authorized repair center. So you will remain stuck on beta until Apple releases a newer, stable build. That’s not to mention that some beta updates can brick your watch. While you can restore it with an iPhone, sometimes this method doesn’t work. In that case, you’d have to get it repaired at an authorized place.

So should you install the watchOS beta? If there’s an authorized repair center where you reside, then the risk isn’t as big. That’s because you can just get it fixed if things go wrong. However, if you can’t repair in your region, then the wiser decision would be to refrain from switching to beta. Nobody wants to travel just for the sake of reviving a dead Apple Watch — I think.

It’s also worth pointing out that even if you don’t brick your watch on beta, some features might still not work. If you religiously depend on your Apple Watch in your day-to-day life, a smart idea would be to stick to stable watchOS. Now that you know the risks, you can evaluate and decide accordingly.

