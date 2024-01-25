Key Takeaways Windows 11 has a visually appealing and streamlined UI with rounded corners, new transparency effects, and colorful icons.

Higher system requirements for Windows 11 ensure a smooth and stable experience, but it may limit compatibility with older hardware.

Windows 11 offers new features for gamers like Auto HDR and the ability to run Android apps, making it a worthwhile upgrade for gaming enthusiasts.

Windows 11 has been around for a couple of years at this point, and it's fair to say that it's the default operating system you'd expect to find on a new laptop. All the best laptops (that run Windows) come with Windows 11 now, and even if a laptop was sold before it came out, you've probably been prompted to upgrade.

If you've been on the fence about whether you should finally upgrade or not, there are some things to know that can help you make your decision. Let's take a look at what might influence your decision when it comes to installing Windows 11 on your PC.

Windows 11 has a beautiful, streamlined UI

Easier to understand, but sometimes more limited

Close

Arguably one of the biggest changes to Windows 11 is in its visuals, and this alone is a big reason to take the upgrade. Windows 11 completely overhauls the design of the operating system, adding rounded corners, a new Mica transparency effect, and even new, softer sounds. It's all made to feel more calming and relaxing, and it looks great. It's also more visually appealing, with Microsoft using more colorful icons and gradients to make things pop. Windows 10 was dominated by sharp corners and flat designs, which were certainly functional but not exactly alluring.

Windows 11 also simplifies a lot of the user interface, so it can be easier to find the options you most commonly use. For example, shortcut menus in File Explorer have fewer options with larger buttons and some visuals to help identify each one more easily.

It's not all good, though. The taskbar has been simplified to a point where it's significantly less functional than it was in Windows 10. For example, you can no longer position the taskbar on the side or at the top of your screen; it's always at the bottom. You also can't resize the taskbar.

There are higher system requirements for Windows 11

All Windows 11-compatible PCs should run pretty well

When Windows 11 was first introduced, Microsoft announced a big bump in the system requirements compared to Windows 10. That included a 64-bit processor that was on the official list of supported processors, 4GB of RAM, and a TPM.

These system requirements weren't well received, but they do come with upsides. Microsoft said that the higher system requirements were to ensure the stability of the experience, and truth be told, Windows 11 is a very smooth experience for the most part. It's unlikely you'll run into major crashes or errors on Windows 11, as you're required to run more capable hardware to begin with.

At the same time, however, that means you just might not be able to upgrade to Windows 11 through official means. While you can bypass system requirements and install it anyway, that might result in instability and more issues. We don't recommend upgrading through unofficial means.

Windows 11 has new features for gamers

Auto HDR is a big one

If you're into gaming, Windows 11 also has some features that make the upgrade well worth considering. A big one is Auto HDR, a feature that can automatically create an HDR map for games that don't natively support HDR, making all of your games that much more immersive and vivid. This is a feature Microsoft also built into the Xbox Series consoles, and it's a really big deal.

Windows 11 also comes with optimizations for windowed games, so if you play games in windowed mode, you can still take advantage of capabilities like a variable refresh rate and auto HDR. This also results in lower latency, so it's a big win all around.

Android apps

Your phone apps on your PC

One of the headlining features of Windows 11 is the ability to run Android apps on your computer. The Windows Subsystem for Android relies on the Amazon Appstore to install apps, so you can't get all the apps that require Google services, but you can still do a lot on Windows 11, including playing games and running apps that aren't normally available on Windows.

Of course, there are ways to run Android apps on Windows 10, with tools like BlueStacks, but to have them built into Windows 11 and seamlessly displayed alongside your normal Windows apps makes the experience more natural and convenient. This, too, is a pretty big deal.

Copilot integration

Copilot is better on Windows 11

One of the recent additions Microsoft has made to Windows 11 is Copilot, an AI assistant that interprets natural language requests and gives you answers or takes actions based on them. Copilot is also available on Windows 10, but it's basically just a channel for the web version of the tool.

On Windows 11, Copilot actually has some system integrations, like being able to turn on dark mode or start a focus session. These features aren't available on Windows 10, and it's unlikely they ever will be. Plus, over time, Windows 11 will probably get even more Copilot capabilities, which Windows 10 will miss out on.

A lot of smaller improvements

Windows 11 has some other cool features

Close

Beyond the big new features, Windows 11 also includes a few improvements to built-in apps and other parts of the operating system that might make the experience better for you. For example, Windows 11 has a new Widgets board, where you can see widgets for some of your apps or certain web content. Then again, this panel is also filled with news you probably don't care about, so you might not like this at all.

But there are legitimate improvements, too. For example, the Snip & Sketch app in Windows 10 has become the new Snipping Tool in Windows 11, and it has more features: it saves screenshots automatically, and it can even recognize text in screenshots so that you can censor it or copy it. Paint is also a totally new app in Windows 11, with a brand-new design and features like support for layers and background removal.

Plus, there are elements like tabs in File Explorer and Notepad, and even smaller stuff like Windows Studio Effects (on some devices) to enhance the video-calling experience, and a new action center that makes it easier to manage certain system settings.

There's still some support left in Windows 10

But Windows 11 will be around for much longer

If you're worried about your PC not being supported anymore and being exposed to new threats online, the support period of an operating system is very important. Thankfully, as it currently stands, Windows 10 remains supported for a while longer, so you don't have to upgrade just yet. Windows 10 will be supported until October 2025, and, if you're willing to pay, Microsoft will actually have an extended security update (ESU) program that lets you get security updates for a few additional years. Details aren't fully known yet, but based on previous ESU programs, you might get up to three more years of updates this way, bringing you up to 2028.

With that said, Windows 11 is going to be supported for far longer than this. According to Microsoft's lifecycle policy, you can expect a minimum of 10 years of security updates for a Windows release from the original release date. That means it should be supported at least until October 2031, as long as you stay on the latest version of Windows 11. If you don't want to spend money or worry about support, Windows 11 is worth the upgrade and will future-proof you for a while longer.

The upgrade is free

And you can roll back if you don't like it

One of the most important things to note about the Windows 11 upgrade: you can do it for free, and you don't have to commit to it. If you're running Windows 10, you can upgrade to Windows 11 without paying anything, as long as your PC meets the system requirements for the newer operating system.

What's more, Windows gives you the option to roll back the Windows 11 update if it turns out you don't like the new experience. As long as you do it within the first few days after upgrading, you can safely go back to Windows 10 and have everything the way it was.

Windows 11 is a worthy upgrade if your PC supports it

We've been saying this ever since we first reviewed Windows 11, but we definitely recommend upgrading to Windows 11 if you can. It's visually far more appealing than Windows 10, and it has a lot of new features and capabilities that improve the experience for almost everyone. It does come with higher system requirements and some limitations, but for the most part, Windows 11 is a clear improvement.

On top of that, since it's a newer version, it will be supported for longer, so you get security updates and support for that much longer than on Windows 10. If your PC supports Windows 11, we certainly recommend the upgrade. However, if your PC isn't supported, it's probably not worth the risk of seeking unofficial upgrade methods unless you're willing to deal with potential issues.