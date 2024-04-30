Key Takeaways Handheld Companion enhances Lenovo Legion Go gaming experience with gyro controls, quick tools overlay, and virtual controller simulation.

No longer worry about uninstalling Handheld Companion causing damage to your Legion Go - developers fixed the bricking issue.

Now a must-have tool for Lenovo Legion Go users, offering more features than Legion Space and providing a safer experience overall.

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market, but tools like Handheld Companion can help make it even better. Handheld Companion adds a ton of features to your gaming handheld and can be used with any Windows-based device. However, early reports suggested that it would cause damage to your Lenovo Legion Go if you tried to uninstall it.

Since then, the developers have figured out what caused those issues, and it's no longer a problem that you need to worry about. You can safely Install and uninstall it nowadays thanks to updates from the developers, meaning that it's completely safe to use.

The full list of features that Handheld Companion comes with is below:

Motion controls. Using a device's inertial measurement unit (IMU, Gyroscope and Accelerometer) or external sensor. you can add gyro controls to any game. Settings are available for racing, 1st and 3rd person gaming, and emulators such as CEMU.

A quick tools overlay gives easy access to various settings and information such as TDP, Auto TDP, GPU, Screen Hz, Frame limiter, Resolution, Brightness, Volume, Power mode control, and battery level.

Virtual controller simulation of Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller and Sony DualShock 4 Controller.

Profile settings system, automatic detection of active game and applying of settings.

Gamepad remapping to mouse and keyboard, gamepad joystick, and trigger dead zone adjustments.

PS Remote Play support with DualShock 4 controller, including motion and touchpad.

3D Controller overlay for stream recordings.

Hotkeys

You can download Handheld Companion from its official GitHub.

Why you should install Handheld Companion on the Lenovo Legion Go

It makes your handheld gaming experience even better

Close

The Lenovo Legion Go's Legion Space is heavily criticized as one of the worst aspects of the device, and Handheld Companion essentially replaces it. You can modify all of the controller settings, add new hotkeys, have Windows treat the controller as a DualShock 4 controller, and so much more.

Handheld Companion has more features than Legion Space ever had, and with the bricking problem fixed, it's a great replacement that you can feel safe installing on your Legion Go. Plus, in the past, it was only a problem if you went to uninstall it.

This application is pretty much a must-have nowadays, and while there still are bugs and other problems, it's by and large a much-improved experienced nowadays than when it first launched. Give it a go, especially seeing as there's no problem with uninstalling it anymore if you don't like it!