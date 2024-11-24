Black Friday is one of the best times of year to buy some technology, like a TV, a new phone, or a pair of headphones, but is it the right time to buy a CPU? You can buy processors just about anywhere these days, whether it's Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, or Micro Center, so the chance of finding some deals is definitely high on Black Friday. But are you getting the best possible price?

Here's everything you need to know about buying a CPU on Black Friday.

Should you buy a CPU on Black Friday?

For CPUs, the simple answer is yes. There's good reason to anticipate finding a solid sale on Black Friday. However, it's also important to keep some things in mind, like how CPUs don't tend to get released as frequently as other consumer tech. With only two mainstream brands to choose from, Intel and AMD, don't necessarily expect huge discounts on every chip.

Particularly when it comes to the latest CPUs, which are Intel's latest Core Ultra chips and AMD's Ryzen 9000 series at the time of writing, these are likely to be limited in stock, and even if they are available for sale, they might not be discounted much or at all. That being said, Black Friday can be a great time to treat yourself to a CPU that's a generation behind or, at least, hasn't just recently launched.

The good news is that in most cases, the gen-on-gen performance differentials of a CPU aren't going to be that stark. Instead of a 9800X3D, a 7800X3D is still going to be a great option that, in most cases, won't be all that much less powerful, even if it is the older chip. So, depending on the particular deal, getting a slightly older processor can be well worth saving money.

Where to find CPUs on Black Friday

Source: Unsplash

As discussed above, CPUs aren't hard to find, and they're available at a wide variety of retailers. Stores like Amazon and Newegg are great places to start when looking for deals, and then more technology-focused retailers like Micro Center or Best Buy are more than worth a look. You never know where you'll find a solid sale, though, so make sure to keep your eyes open.

We'd also suggest acting quickly. Popular CPUs often run into stock issues, especially newer ones, so if you manage to find a good deal on a chip you're looking to buy, don't hesitate and just pull the trigger. Of course, you'll have more latitude and flexibility when you're thinking about buying an older CPU, especially one that's not part of a flagship line or series.

Tips for buying CPUs on Black Friday

Like with other Black Friday purchases, you should definitely start looking for your CPU before Black Friday proper and keep up your search through Cyber Monday. Black Friday used to be a single day, but now Black Friday sales can go for weeks before and after the actual day. Make sure to search regularly throughout the latter part of November to find the best CPU for you.

Don't be choosy with sales, either. Most of the time, don't expect to find a modern chip in the bargain bin, because that probably won't happen. If you manage to discover a solid deal on a chip you like, we'd recommend acting quickly. CPUs don't often get discounted by 50% or more, so holding out for an amazing deal may well just mean you don't end up with a chip.

Lastly, make sure you do your due diligence. Make sure your motherboard can accommodate the CPU you're after, make sure you've got a cooling solution in mind, and decide upfront if you plan to do any overclocking, because that may change what chip you end up buying. Most of all, don't overspend: modern CPUs are quite powerful, and most don't need dozens of cores.