Black Friday is the perfect time to buy some tech, whether it's a new TV, the latest phone, or a nice pair of headphones, but should you buy a graphics card on Black Friday? With so many retailers selling GPUs, like Amazon, Newegg, Micro Center, Walmart, or even the manufacturers themselves, there's definitely the possibility of finding a great deal on Black Friday.

But is Black Friday really the best time to buy a graphics card? Here's everything you need to know.

Related Should you buy a CPU on Black Friday? Lots of deals go live on Black Friday, but should you buy a CPU? Here's what you need to know about getting a CPU on Black Friday.

Should you buy a graphics card on Black Friday?

The simple answer here is yes, of course. However, graphics cards don't necessarily work the same as other consumer tech like TVs, laptops, or headphones. For many other categories of technology, you'll have tons of different options to choose between, and new products get released every year, quickly replacing (and oftentimes discounting) older products.

With graphics cards, you only have Nvidia, AMD, and Intel to look towards, and Nvidia is clearly the dominant force in the market. Furthermore, flagship new GPUs don't come out every year, so unlike something like the iPhone which you can reliably expect to go down in price around September each year when the latest model gets released, graphics cards are more complicated and less predictable.

Also, once a GPU is released in the modern era, stock can be an issue for quite a while. This isn't just an annoyance, it works to keep prices high. As you'd expect, when demand is high but supply is low, deep discounts aren't too common. Nonetheless, there are definitely some Black Fridays where you're likely to see more graphics card deals than others.

At the time of writing in late 2024, we're heading towards the expected launch of Nvidia's RTX 5000 line of GPUs in early 2025 as well as AMD's anticipated RDNA 4 series of graphics slated to arrive in early 2025. In the lead up to a new generation of GPUs in 2025, there's a better chance we'll see solid graphics card deals on Black Friday 2024.

Where to find graphics cards on Black Friday

As mentioned above, you can find GPUs just about anywhere today. That said, checking the biggest retailers, like Newegg and Amazon would be a great place to start when looking for deals. Then, retailers that focus on technology, like Best Buy or Micro Center, is where we'd check next. Lastly, it's always worth checking the manufacturer's site directly to see if they have deals of their own.

Like with all things on Black Friday, you'll have to be quick since stock is going to be limited. This is even more so the case with high-ticket items like graphics cards, as many people wait to see a sale or price reduction before they choose to make a purchase. So, be sure to be decisive and buy it as soon as you find a good deal (before it goes out of stock) or even prepare yourself for a trip to a brick-and-mortar store if need be.

Tips for buying graphics cards on Black Friday

Source: Sapphire

The most important thing you can do is to start looking before Black Friday actually arrives and keep looking until at least Cyber Monday. In the past, Black Friday was a single day of deals, and eventually, Cyber Monday became a second day of deals. But now, Black Friday can stretch across the entire latter half of November. So, make sure to start looking as soon as you possibly can.

It's also not worth holding out for a better deal. Once you spot a graphics card that's at a good price, don't hesitate. GPUs don't usually get discounted anywhere near as steeply as an older TV or a particular configuration of laptop can occasionally be, so if you spot a graphics card at a good price, don't plan on finding a better one. You might get lucky elsewhere, but you're more likely to just miss out.

If you haven't settled on what GPU you want, make sure you double-check that the card you're looking at can fit in your case, can be adequately powered by the PSU you have, and is a good match performance-wise with what you plan on doing with it. A good deal on a mid-range card won't matter if you need a flagship GPU: your personal needs must be kept in mind.