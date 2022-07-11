Should you get a Kindle? Is buying an e-reader worth it?

If you want to start a debate in a room full of readers, then ask them whether they use a Kindle or not. Somehow, the Kindle has become an extremely divisive piece of tech, with one side proclaiming them the end of paper books and the other seeing them as a useful gadget and welcome addition to their library. If you’re currently on the fence about buying a Kindle, then hopefully, this post will help you decide if an e-reader is right for you.

To Kindle or Not to Kindle – that is the question

Before we jump into the arguments both for and against Kindle e-readers, we just want to mention that there’s nothing wrong with owning a Kindle and also reading paper books. You heard that correctly: you can be a Kindle and paper book lover, at the same time. For many people, a Kindle is a part of their reading repertoire, not a replacement for paper books. With that said and out of the way, let’s take a look at the kinds of people who can benefit from owning a Kindle.

Who should own a Kindle?

Anyone can own a Kindle, but certain groups of readers can benefit from the investment more than others. Here are some of those readers.

Those who travel regularly and don’t want extra baggage weight. Those trying to live a more minimalist lifestyle. Those who need to read a lot for college or university and don’t want to be lugging around heavy books. Those who don’t have space for a physical library of books at home. Those that read in the dark or when their partner is asleep. Those that want to read in the bath. And anyone who wants to save paper.

Who shouldn’t own a Kindle?

Vice-versa, certain groups of readers, should probably give a Kindle e-reader a miss.

Those who rarely read. Those that prefer to collect antique books or to buy second-hand. Those that collect books for the aesthetic. Those who regularly read books filled with diagrams, charts, and tables. Those who struggle to use technology. Those who already read happily on their phone or tablet.

Which Kindle is right for you?

Even if you fall into one of the groups under the ‘Who should own a Kindle’ category, there’s no denying that a Kindle is an investment. Depending on which Kindle e-reader you buy, you could be spending anywhere from $89.99 for a basic Kindle all the way up to $300 for the top-of-the-range Kindle Oasis. So the real question is, which Kindle do you need?

Basic 10th generation Kindle

The cheapest Kindle e-reader on the market is the 10th Generation Kindle. If you’re not going to switch entirely to digital reading and only want your Kindle for travel or occasional use, then the 10th Gen Kindle is a good purchase.

The base model Kindle only comes with 8GB storage and has the smallest screen of all Kindle e-readers at just 6 inches, with the lowest resolution at 167 PPI. It’s not waterproof, and while it does have a front-lit screen, it’s only got 4 LEDs and doesn’t have an adjustable warm light option.

Buy a 10th generation Kindle if:



You want the most affordable Kindle option on the market.

You don’t intend to use it in the bath or pool.

You’re not a big night-time reader.

You don’t intend to have a huge digital library of books.

The Kindle Paperwhite

When it comes to buying a basic Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite is where we recommend you start. It’s not that much more expensive than the 10th Generation Kindle, but it has a lot more to offer.

For starters, the Kindle Paperwhite has a slightly larger screen at 6.8 inches, but it packs almost double the PPI. It also has 17 LED lights and adjustable warm light, it is waterproof with an IPX8 rating and has a much more appealing front-flush design.

While the Kindle Paperwhite is still only available with 8GB of storage, its slightly larger screen with better resolution and warm light options make it a much more comfortable device to read from.

Buy a Kindle Paperwhite if:



You want an affordable waterproof Kindle.

You like to read in the dark.

You don’t have a huge library.

You don’t want page-turn buttons.

Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8 display and adjustable warm light Buy on Amazon

The Kindle Oasis

Lastly, we come to the creme-de-la-creme of Kindle e-readers, the Kindle Oasis. Starting at $249.99 and going up to $300, the Kindle Oasis is much more of an investment, but it also comes with a lot of benefits.

Firstly, the Oasis has the largest Kindle screen at 7 inches; it also has 300 PPI and boasts of 25 LEDs. For those that like to read at night or outside, the Kindle Oasis also has auto-adjusting brightness and fully adjustable warm light options.

But perhaps the most significant feature on the Kindle Oasis that isn’t available on the other models is its page turn buttons and automatic page orientation. You can read the Kindle Oasis with one hand, and if you swap hands, the device will automatically rotate your page.

The Kindle Oasis is also the only Kindle e-reader to offer free cellular connectivity as an option, and it has a 32GB option for those who plan to build an extensive digital library.

Buy a Kindle Oasis if:



You want the top-of-the-range Kindle.

You like to read with one hand.

You want a waterproof Kindle device.

You plan to build an extensive Kindle e-library.

You want the most comfortable Kindle reading experience.

Closing thoughts on buying a Kindle

If you like to read, then is there any harm in buying a Kindle? The answer is no. It also remains true that you can do everything that a Kindle does on your smartphone. So while purchasing a Kindle can be an initial investment, owning a Kindle e-reader can make reading more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable in the long run.

Which Kindle e-reader would you buy?