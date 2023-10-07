The next flurry of Amazon Prime Day shopping events is nearly here, promising deep discounts on a wide range of products. This year, Prime Big Deal Days is being held on Oct. 10-11, but deals are already being drip-fed by the retail giant. That includes its own range of Fire TVs, so if you wanted to grab one of those, we doubt the deals will get deeper next week. TV technology has gotten better (and cheaper) over the last few years, with QLED and OLED stealing the show, and aimed at different users. With Prime Big Deal Days coming only a few weeks before Black Friday, the traditional time for TV deals, is it better to wait? What new TVs that are coming that might be a better fit? And the burning question — which one will make the Super Bowl look the best?

Is Prime Big Deal Days a good time to buy a TV?

The best time of year to buy a new TV is when you actually need a new TV. The second-best time is during one of the big sales events throughout the year. The lowest prices on TVs used to come three times a year: on Black Friday, in the spring just before the newly-announced-at-CES sets come to market, and in January or February in the run-up to the Super Bowl.

That was the traditional wisdom until Amazon started doing once-a-year and then twice-a-year Prime Day sales. Now, it's likely safe to buy instead of waiting for these other sales, as Amazon has a few advantages over other retailers. It is massive, enabling it to discount heavier and on more units. It knows the value of warehouse space, and those big-screen TVs that have been sitting for a year aren't doing the company any favors. Prime Day will have many great TV deals, and we'll be looking for our favorite models as it goes on.

The other thing is that Amazon forces other retailers to have similar deals at the same time. While Prime Big Deal Days is a good place to shop, it shouldn't be the only place you limit your search to. Best Buy and Walmart carry just as many TVs, and love any excuse to clear out some space before the new year. You might even get a bigger bargain, depending on what they need to clear out.

Should I wait for Black Friday?

Traditionally, Black Friday has been one of the best times to buy a TV. That's partly because manufacturers like to release Black Friday-specific SKUs that only come out at that time, then vanish never to be seen again. Whether that's a savvy marketing move or a shrewd way to use up the extra parts bins, we'll never know for sure, but they're a good chance to pick up a bargain. The thing is, these often have some compromises to get to the low, low prices that they're sold at. And they're difficult to find troubleshooting steps online if you get stuck, because it's a product line that only exists to sell TV sets on that one particular day. They could have the panel from one TV and the remote from another or any kind of odd pairing of specifications.

Will you need Amazon Prime?

To get access to the Amazon Big Deal Days discounts, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. If you already have a paid subscription, then all you have to do is wait until you see the TV you like the look of. If not, you can get a 30-day free trial, which is offered to new customers by Amazon. That way, you can get the deals, decide if the other perks like Prime Video, Prime Music, and free delivery are worth keeping once it converts to a paid membership.

FAQ

Q: How much should I spend on a new TV?

It's tricky to give hard and fast amounts for what you should be spending because we don't know your budget. That said, some things are fairly universal. QLED TVs have come down in price drastically, with midrange units in the $600-1,000 range and bargains to be had below that. That price gives you great color, decent viewing angles, features like Dolby Vision support, and enough brightness for daytime use. Going over that range gets you more features, and more brightness, mainly, which is important if you like HDR content or have a bright living room. OLED TVs are much cheaper than they were, but expect to pay over $1,000 for a mid-tier, even with Prime Day deals in full effect, and over $2,000 for the top-tier models. Instead of chasing dollar amounts, look for the features that are non-negotiables to you, then look for deals in your budget with those features. Any bonus features are just that, a bonus.

Q: How do I know I'm getting the best deal?

Deals are tricky things, because value means different things to everybody. There's no dollar amount or percentage off that instantly makes a product compelling to purchase, but some things are always worth considering. Substantial discounts above 25% are always worthy of a second look, as long as the discount is legit and isn't inflated by changing the original price. To combat these types of shady selling tactics, use a price tracking tool like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to ensure the deal is legit.

Q: Do I need a sound bar?

While TV internal speakers are getting better overall, the trend towards thinner panel devices means there really isn't a lot of space to put speakers in. And that's a problem, a simple one of physics--to move enough air to get big sound, you need big speakers. The ones inside modern TVs do their best, but you'll want to pick up a soundbar to get that cinematic feel. This could be just a soundbar for now, and add other speakers like a subwoofer for that chair-thumping feel, or surround-sound speakers to place to the sides and behind your viewing position later on. The point isn't how much you spend, it's that for the most part, bigger speakers are just better. Physics, can't live without it.