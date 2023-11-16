Black Friday is when you should be doing your big-time shopping. You won't find deals this good all year long, so why would you waste them? Black Friday is synonymous with big savings, so knowing what you want ahead of time and seeking out the lowest price makes a ton of sense. Whether you're in the market for new graphics cards for your computer, an Apple device, or a new phone, there are plenty of sales to go around.

One of the big ticket items that most people who need one look for during this time of year is a television. With so many smart TVs available, now is the time to buy one. If you're looking for a new one for your family room, bedroom, or one for your office, you're bound to find one. There are TVs of all sizes available from different stores and manufacturers. But is Black Friday the best day to buy a new TV? While there are already some great Black Friday TV deals out there, let's dig into this.

Should you buy a TV on Black Friday?

Black Friday is a top day to purchase a new TV. You're going to see some of the biggest deals of the year on that day. Smart TVs are available at so many retailers. Walmart, Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Target, and more all have TVs on sale during Black Friday. If you know you want a specific TV, you can compare the prices at different stores and purchase it from the best place. If you happen to see a lower price on another day, like Cyber Monday, you can always cancel the previous order and purchase the one for a better price. Also, there are stores that offer things like a "low price guarantee," that will have them match the lower price from somewhere else if you're able to find one.

Last year, I was in the market for a smart TV and my wife and I knew that we wanted a Samsung The Frame TV. We did a lot of research and compared pricing at multiple different stores to see which one gave us the best deal. It turned out that Costco gave us the best deal, so we purchased it from there on Black Friday, saving us hundreds of dollars.

What about early Black Friday sales?

Source: Samsung

There are plenty of Black Friday sales that are currently going on, so you don't even have to wait until the big day to save. Many retailers are showing you their inventory ahead of time to try and get people to move on them. If you see a TV that you want at a great price now, go and buy it. The inventory is only going to get lower as the weeks go on, and prices won't likely go much further down either. Now, every store puts aside items that will only be on sale on Black Friday. But then you'll really have to be on your game to either go to the store or log onto the website to snatch it up when the price is the lowest.

You may not see a dramatic difference between the pricing now and the pricing then. So, if you're comfortable purchasing a TV now, and it'll save you money, do it. But, if you want to wait, you might be able to find better savings. That caveat of it being sold out is greater though.

Other tips for purchasing TVs on Black Friday

You absolutely must compare pricing at different stores. You should also make sure that you're checking the manufacturer's website to see if they have the lowest price. You'd be surprised how many manufacturers have incredibly low pricing. Whether you want an Amazon Fire TV, a Samsung QLED one, or even a projector screen and projector, shop around.

Another aspect of TV buying that you're going to want to check out is being able to pick up the TV at a store versus having it shipped to your house. You might be able to save money on the shipping costs if you're able to drive over and pick it up at the store. That is also a way for you to get the television faster.

There are so many TV deals at this time of year, so it only makes sense to take advantage of them. Shop now and on Black Friday and get the TV that you want.