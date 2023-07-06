Apple shocked the world when it dropped the headphone jack from the iPhone and unveiled AirPods as the solution, but they've become some of the most popular earbuds in the world since. There are a few different models, some of which come with exorbitant price tags. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds or over-ear headphones from Apple but don't want to pay a fortune for them, Amazon's Prime Day might be the solution.

Thousands of products see significant discounts during Prime Day 2023, and this year's event spans July 11-12. But just because a product goes on sale doesn't mean you should buy it. Not every pair of AirPods is a great buy in 2023, so you should navigate the options carefully before deciding which to purchase.

Should you buy third-generation AirPods on Prime Day?

Apple released its third-generation AirPods in late 2021, which makes them nearly two years old as Prime Day 2023 rolls around. But they still hold up nicely even today and are one of the best earbuds in 2023. Like the original AirPods — and the EarPods that came before them — the third-generation AirPods don't come with ear tips. Instead, they sit on your outer ear, which is a design choice that isn't for everyone. If you need silicone or memory phone ear tips to make sure your earbuds fit in your ear, the AirPods 3 probably aren't for you.

However, if you can live with the AirPods' design, they're a solid buy on Prime Day. They have all the latest features as far as iOS integration is concerned and offer Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive experience. The lack of ear tips means AirPods 3 don't have active noise cancelation (ANC), but passive isolation is decent. Priced at $170, AirPods 3 aren't the cheapest pair of AirPods for sale, but thanks to Prime Day 2023 deals, they might get even cheaper.

Apple AirPods 3 $150 $170 Save $20 The AirPods 3 have a similar design to the AirPods Pro but do not have silicone tips. If you do not like the in-ear design of the AirPods Pro, you can get the AirPods 3. $150 at Best Buy $150 at Amazon $170 at Apple

Should you buy second-generation AirPods on Prime Day?

Surprisingly, when Apple released the third-generation AirPods in 2021, the second-generation AirPods remained in the company's lineup. They're now the cheapest pair of AirPods in 2023, priced at $100, but you shouldn't buy them. They were released in 2019 and still share the same exact design as the first-generation AirPods that debuted in 2016. The technology that makes AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 great — a new driver, new sensors, water resistance, and others — isn't present on the second-generation AirPods, either.

AirPods 2 are set for the same fate as the Apple Watch Series 3, which is another Apple product that was kept around too long simply for the sake of offering a lower cost of entry. You probably shouldn't buy them on Prime Day at any price. If you're on a tight budget, consider a similarly-priced pair of headphones from another brand with newer hardware.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen Apple's second-generation AirPods share the same design and form factor as the originals, but come with a few under-the-hood tweaks. $100 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Should you buy AirPods Pro on Prime Day?

The second-generation AirPods Pro somehow managed to top the already-great first iteration and are still less than a year old. These earbuds offer the best ANC Apple has to offer, even besting the premium AirPods Max. Plus, these earbuds are about to get even better thanks to the upcoming iOS 17 software update, which will bring new features like adaptive audio. Aside from sound quality, Apple also added Find My support to the AirPods Pro 2, with an additional speaker on the case to help you find them. Put simply, these are the best AirPods available, and they're a great buy on Prime Day, especially when they're at a discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $249 Save $50 The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, despite their compact build. $199 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $249 at Apple

Should you buy AirPods Max on Prime Day?

AirPods Max were considered one of the best over-ear wireless headphones when they debuted in 2020, even if the price-to-performance ratio wasn't the greatest. They had a solid fit, a very premium design, good sound quality, and top-of-the-line ANC. In the three years since, a lot has changed. Apple's own AirPods Pro 2 offer better sound and features than the AirPods Max, even at less than half the price. AirPods Max retail for $550, even if they're routinely on sale these days. These Apple headphones are destined for a refresh, so it's probably best to hold off on purchasing them on Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. However, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size and over-ear cups. $500 at Best Buy $450 at Amazon $549 at Apple

Should you buy AirPods on Prime Day? The final say

AirPods aren't updated all that often, so you have to be wary of buying outdated tech when you plan to purchase them. Some AirPods models, like the second-generation AirPods Pro and the third-generation AirPods, are great buys if they see discounts on Prime Day. Others, like the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Max, should probably be avoided. But there is a right price for just about every item, so be sure to check our coverage of the best Prime Day deals on earbuds before and during the event.