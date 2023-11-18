Solid-state drives, also known as SSDs, are considered the best storage solution in the commercial computing world. They are smaller and faster than their HDD counterparts and used to be quite expensive. However, their prices have fallen to cheaper levels thanks to their increasing popularity and events like Prime Day and Black Friday. Yet another Black Friday is upon us, and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are turning out their SSD shelves.

You'll likely run into incredible deals and wonder whether to take advantage of them. While getting things at their lowest prices is great, it's essential to carefully consider why and what you need them for, so you won't get swept up in the excitement. That's why we are highlighting some crucial factors to consider before deciding to get an SSD this Black Friday.

Check for compatibility

Source: Crucial

Before deciding on a deal, ensure the SSD is compatible with your gaming rig, desktop, or laptop computer. If you get a high-end SSD at a cheap price, and it's incompatible with your rig, it'll become a useless storage device. A good place to start checking for compatibility is the form factor.

Many SSDs used in modern laptops have a 2.5-inch form factor, making it easy to upgrade from an HDD. However, most desktop computers use 3.5-inch SSDs, so you must be careful when choosing one for the machine you want to upgrade. Additionally, some PC cases come with their own mounting options, so you should check whether the storage that catches your eye fits your case perfectly.

If you're getting the SSD for an ultra-thin laptop or a mini-computer, consider the M.2 form factor instead. SSDs with this form factor are available in two main types: NVMe and SATA. They are faster than the 2.5-inch variants, smaller, and work with various devices, including handheld PCs, regular gaming consoles, laptops, and desktops. So, ensure you get the form factor right before purchasing.

Choose the right spec for your computer

One thing that's sure to happen during Black Friday is brands claiming to have discounts on products when it's just them trying to clear out old stock. Just as with other tech products, it happens with SSDs, too. You'll see tags like "latest," "fastest," or "newest" being used to describe outdated technology.

When shopping for the best SSD deals, go for at least PCIe 3.0 SSDs. The latest SSD generation is PCIe 5.0, which is capable of up to 12,400MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 11,800MB/s sequential write speeds. However, PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs have yet to be widely available. So ensure that you get at least a PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Also, be mindful of the type of slot you have. While a PCIe 5.0 or 4.0 SSD will work with a PCIe 3.0 slot, it won't be providing its full potential. The storage device will only offer PCIe 3.0 speeds since that's the slot it's working with. So, ensure you only get the ideal storage for your PC's slot, except if you're thinking of future-proofing your device.

Choose reputable brands and compare prices

Source: Samsung

Contrary to popular opinion, SSDs can fail. And one of the main reasons why that happens is often manufacturing defects. You'll see many deals from unknown brands on different websites, especially Amazon, but it's essential that you stay away from them regardless of how tempting they are. Many of these companies offer inferior items, and you might find it challenging to log a complaint since they also tend to have no customer support.

If you get a defective product, you'll have no one to complain to, and you might not get a refund or replacement. To make things worse, these companies tend to add outrageous prices to their products and then slash them down to make it seem like they're giving a discount. You need to watch out for third-party resellers as well. While many offer original products, some provide shady listings or change the names of products to be similar to the authentic ones.

You might buy a product and get something else entirely. And even though Amazon and other retailers offer buyer protection, not everyone wants to deal with the stress of returning products. Therefore, always get your product from the original store, check the ratings of the brands you want to purchase from, and carefully read the product names. Some good brands you can buy your SSDs from include Samsung, Crucial, Sabrent, Seagate, WD, Silicon Power, SanDisk, and Kingston, among others.

As mentioned earlier, many brands use the shady tactic of increasing the SSD price and then slashing it down to the original price, so it looks like a significant discount. You want to check out the Black Friday deals on other retailers to ascertain the actual price and whether it's a deal worth taking. You can also install browser extensions like Honey or use websites like camelcamelcamel to check the product's price history and keep track of the discounts.

Rounding up

The above factors can help you get the ideal SSD for your rig, whether you want to buy one on Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day, or other sales events. Ensure the storage drive is compatible with your PC, choose the right specs, buy from reputable brands, and compare prices to ensure you get the best deal. You can also use this advice when shopping for Black Friday deals on laptops, NAS devices, and other accessories.