With Amazon Prime Day almost here, scheduled to take place July 11 and 12, you're probably gearing up to buy lots of tech gear at hefty discounts. We've already begun to highlight some of the best Prime Day deals, including deals on wireless earbuds and displays. But discovering the hidden gem deals and major discounts is an exciting but sometimes daunting task. What's more, some products you want to buy aren’t actually being reduced, which can lead to disappointment on the big day. One item you might be wondering about is the Apple TV. Is Amazon Prime Day the right time to purchase an Apple TV? The short answer is no.

Don’t buy an older model

Apple TV inventory is limited on Amazon. While you’ll probably find the older second or even first-generation models, the latest third-generation Apple TV is the one you actually want. It boasts an A15 Bionic chip with HDR10+ support, the latest version of Apple tvOS (which will be updated this fall), faster performance, snappier animations, faster navigation, and an overall better experience than of the previous models. It also has more RAM (4GB vs 3GB) and doubles the storage (128GB vs 64GB). It also comes with the new Siri Remote, which charges via USB-C instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning charger. It's also one of the few models that will support the new tvOS 17 upgrade coming this fall, and you can even install a beta right now to take advantage of features like the new Control Center and FaceTime integration.

Aesthetically, it’s also thinner and lighter than previous editions since the inclusion of the more efficient chip allows for the removal of the internal fan. The newest Apple TV 4K is about 12% thinner and 50% lighter than the previous generation version. One thing to keep in mind is that it does not come with a charging cable for the Siri Remote, so you’ll need to purchase one separately or use a USB-C cable you already own.

However, while you might find the Apple TV 4K on Amazon, the pricing isn’t earth-shatteringly good. In fact, the Apple TV 4K will either cost more or the same as if you bought one from another retailer or from Apple directly.

Only third-party sellers are available

You might find the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) model on Amazon, but it’s typically only being sold by third-party sellers. This won’t include discounts on Amazon Prime Day since sellers set their own pricing. What’s more, you'll have to ensure the seller is reputable (you can check the Amazon rating or dive deeper for more details). Items from third-party sellers that aren’t fulfilled by Amazon typically don’t qualify for fast and free shipping either, even with a Prime account. Amazon might not handle customer service for them either unless the seller participates in Customer Service by Amazon.

In some cases, you might also see a refurbished or renewed model. If that’s backed by a reliable warranty, it could save you some bucks. But the pricing isn’t anything to write home about right now, and likely will not change for Amazon Prime Day.

What should you buy instead?

Instead of looking for an Apple TV on Amazon, you can first look at other retailers like Best Buy or even buy direct from Apple when they have special promotions. You could even find a deal for an Apple TV through another retailer since many also have their own special deal days to coincide with the big Amazon event. Sometimes, the deal might include a trial subscription instead of a discount on the price. When you factor the cost of that subscription into the price, particularly if it was one you were thinking of getting anyway, the deal could work out to be worth it.

What you will find on Amazon on Prime Day, however, are great deals on Apple TV accessories, which include third-party mounts for securing it to the wall or piece of furniture. Amazon Prime Day is also a good time to look for tech that you will end up using with an Apple TV once you buy one elsewhere. Maybe upgrade to a larger TV for the living room that can take advantage of its 4K resolution support. Grab a new soundbar to make use of the enhanced audio capabilities. You might even consider other Apple accessory deals, like an iPad to use alongside the Apple TV, so you can cast content from the tablet to the big screen.

With an Apple Watch, you'll also be able to sync your workouts to the Apple TV and track progress in real-time with the Burn Bar. Additionally, there might be deals on a new Apple MacBook if you think it's time to upgrade from your old model.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a media streaming device, you can also consider ones from other brands like Roku and Amazon. Amazon media streamers like the Fire Stick and Fire Cube will almost certainly be up for hot deals. While you won't get the same access to special Apple features, you can use these devices to stream all kinds of content. Media streaming sticks are already super affordable, and when you factor in deep Prime Day discounts, you can buy one for a steal. Use it for now, then wait until you see a killer Apple TV deal to invest in one of those to add to the mix.

The great thing about streaming sticks is that you’ll still find use for them, even if you replace one with an Apple TV later down the line. You can bring it with you to hotels or move them around the house as you need them.

The Apple TV is a wonderful device that will open your TV world up to plenty of content, ranging from movies and TV shows from Apple TV+ and other services, games via Apple Arcade, music from Apple Music, and more. While Amazon Prime Day is an event where you can save big on plenty of tech, the Apple TV isn't one of the products you should buy at that time.