Key Takeaways Invest in a gaming handheld for unmatched portability, budget-friendly options, and excellent emulation, game streaming, and cloud gaming capabilities.

Opt for a gaming laptop for versatility that can handle gaming, work, and studies, while offering mid-level portability and potential as your only computer.

Consider a gaming PC for ultimate power and upgradability, best for those with a high budget and a preference for the best gaming experience available.

So, you like to game. It's a hobby that can be as cheap or expensive as you make it, and often, deciding exactly where to spend the money you have is the hardest part. You can buy a flagship phone and have it cover all your gaming needs, or invest in a bunch of devices that do one thing really well. In 2024, the three main categories of gaming devices are prebuilt or custom PCs, laptops, and handhelds. Picking one over the others will be difficult — price, performance, and form factor are top-tier considerations — and making the wrong choice could be costly.

I have an affinity for gaming handhelds, whether they be full-fledged PC gaming handhelds or budget retro devices. But the cool thing about gaming is that everyone's wants and needs are different, so the devices that are best for them will also be different. If you're on the fence about whether to invest in a handheld, laptop or PC for gaming this year, we're going to break down the differences between each medium and find the one that's best for you.

Buy a gaming handheld for unmatched portability

You could get a console-like experience or laptop-class performance as a bonus

The main reason to get a gaming handheld is simply portability. PC gaming handhelds are compact enough to easily fit into a shoulder bag or backpack, like the Peak Design Everyday Messenger. Retro gaming handhelds, like the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro or Miyoo Mini+, are even smaller, fitting into a pocket. Of course, there are performance and price considerations to keep in mind. Retro handhelds are cheaper and less powerful, so they excel at emulation, game streaming, and cloud gaming. By comparison, the top PC gaming handhelds can play complete AAA titles and offer laptop-class performance.

If you do want a PC gaming handheld, you have one more thing to consider. While the Steam Deck offers a console-like experience, great sleep and power settings, and excellent battery life, handhelds that run Windows typically outdo it in performance. For example, both the Asus ROG Ally and the Asus ROG Ally X perform better than even the most expensive Steam Deck OLED. Windows-based handhelds also offer the best game compatibility, though the Steam Deck has a vast user base that can help with troubleshooting.

If you want an ultra-compact form factor and play emulated retro games, go with a cheap retro handheld. For those that want to play PC games and enjoy consoles, pick up the Steam Deck. If you like the gaming handheld form factor but want the absolute best performance and compatibility, the ROG Ally or ROG Ally X is for you.

Buy a gaming laptop for versatility

It can play games, handle work or studies, and has some portability

The best gaming laptops sit right in the middle; they're not the most portable, but they also don't confine you to a desk at home. Generally, I tend to avoid gaming laptops, because they are often thick, not great on battery life, and run hot. With that being said, how much these negatives really affect you will depend on which model you choose. I reviewed the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 earlier this year, and it's one of the more polished gaming laptops out there. Choosing something like a Razer Blade laptop can result in an even slimmer and "normal-looking" form factor.

Gaming laptops can be a jack-of-all-trades device, and if you pick the right one, they can be your only computer. The laptop form factor means that you can take it with you on the go, even if you need to make sure there's a power outlet nearby. Additionally, the larger screen makes it more enjoyable to use at home than a gaming handheld. While great gaming laptops can be pricey, it's easier to swallow if the laptop is filling the role of a gaming PC, a productivity laptop, and a gaming handheld. This class of devices isn't really outstanding at anything, but they're capable of doing just about everything.

Buy a gaming PC for power and upgradability

You can get the best gaming experience available today, and in the future