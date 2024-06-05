Windows 11 has had many controversies since its debut, the impact of which tends to be overblown by the internet bubble. Whether it's the new system requirements, the more limited Start menu and taskbar, or more recently, the addition of Copilot+, Windows users have had more than a few things they deem unacceptable.

These downsides of Windows 11 may have you thinking about going back to Windows 10, but is that really a good idea? Frankly, no, but let's take a closer look.

Why you might want to go back to Windows 10

Windows 11 isn't perfect

Of course, we're not going to pretend Windows 11 is perfect and there's no reason to prefer Windows 10. That operating system did have some benefits. One of the most notable is the Start menu and taskbar. On Windows 10, you can place the taskbar on any side of the screen you want, and you can resize it, too, both features Windows 11 removed. And when you open the Start menu, Windows 10 gives you quicker access to your apps list, while Windows 11 requires an extra click. Plus the Start menu is resizeable, and there's no Recommended section with content you may not care about.

There's a bit more, too. File Explorer on Windows 10 arguably had a more useful menu with the Ribbon interface, while the simpler Windows 11 menu may make things a bit less convenient.

And then there's things like performance and resource usage. Features like Widgets and now Copilot on Windows 11 can bloat the operating system, making it bigger and more resource-hungry. Not to mention the Widgets panel is basically a vehicle for Microsoft's terrible news service, Microsoft Start. And with Windows 11 introducing Copilot+ soon, you might be worried about potential privacy issues, so that's another potential reason.

Why you shouldn't go back anyway

Windows 10 is going to be unsafe soon

The thing is, even if those benefits of Windows 10 are so important to you that you'd consider downgrading, you still shouldn't. Windows 10 is closing in on 10 years of age, and that means it's going to reach its end-of-life stage soon. October 2025 is the last month you'll receive security updates for Windows 10, unless you pay for the extended security update (ESU) program.

After that you're on your own. Microsoft will no longer patch security issues that may affect Windows 10, so if your data is at risk, Microsoft isn't going to do anything about it. You can rely on a third-party security solution, but that isn't perfect, either, plus you might have to pay for that. And while the effects won't be immediately felt, Windows 10 is just going to get less secure as time goes on.

On top of that, software vendors will gradually drop support for Windows 10, too. It might take a long time, but it will happen at some point, so the programs you use may no longer get updates on Windows 10. It's just not worth it to go back at this point.

Windows 11 has a lot to love

There are some great new features here

And if the end of Windows 10's life doesn't mean much to you, it's important to note that Windows 11 still has a lot of good that isn't in Windows 10. It's easy to point out the flaws, buit Windows 11 has some big advantages. Most notably, support for tabs in Notepad and File Explorer makes it much easier to manage files and documents. Features like Dev Home and Dev Drive offer great tools for developers with GitHub integrations and faster performance.

Meanwhile, for gamers, we have capabilities like Auto HDR, which makes non-HDR games look so much better on HDR displays. Plus, the upcoming Auto Super Resolution feature will help games run much more smoothly on almost any device with an NPU, so you don't have to depend on Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FSR. Not to mention Microsoft claims DirectStorage works better on Windows 11, so games can load even faster compared to Windows 10.

A personal favorite feature of mine in Windows 11 is Snap Layouts and how easy it makes it to manage multiple windows in a single screen and have them all side by side. Truth be told, I use PowerToys' FancyZones feature anyway, but if you don't want extra software, Windows 11 makes a world of difference for window management.

I could go on for a while. Windows 11 also improves performance and app compatibility for Arm-based devices, so if you have one of those, you definitely should stay on this version. Windows 11 will keep getting updates for longer, so security is going to be better overall. While it's subjective, I'll also add that I much prefer the Windows 11 design language overall and Windows 10 feels very ugly by comparison. And if you're buying a Copilot+ PC, the Recall feature is genuinely super useful, on top of other AI capabilities that can run locally now. It's just a lot to give up when you're not getting many benefits in return.

It's best to stick with Windows 11

At the end of the day, even if there are some reasons you might be tempted to go back to Windows 10, the downsides heavily outweigh the positives. Windows 11 is simply a better operating system with a more pleasant UI and loads of new features. Of course, if you enjoy tinkering and you're really against what Microsoft has been doing with Windows, there's always a long list of Linux distributions you can install, though that requires a lot of work and some adaptability on your part.

But while I don't care for Linux, that's still a better solution than going back to an operating system that will soon stop being supported and that could leave you at risk. Windows 10 is on its way out, so it's best to accept that. Whether that means staying on Windows 11 or switching to Linux is up to you.