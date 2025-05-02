With their affordable price tags, efficient power usage, and simple setup procedures, pre-built Network Attached Storage servers have plenty of advantages over their self-assembled counterparts. That said, the first-party distributions included with most pre-built NAS enclosures are often their most hated aspect. Although proprietary distros have become a lot more useful over the last couple of years, you could end up with a NAS OS that has broken features, an overly complex UI, and stability issues.

If you’re dissatisfied with your first-party NAS OS, you can replace it with a better operating system, though there are certain advantages and disadvantages you should be aware of before switching to a different distribution on your pre-built storage server.

You could end up voiding your warranty with a custom OS

And you'll lose access to the companion apps as well