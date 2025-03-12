The biggest upgrade to GIMP is finally here. While Photoshop has been the go-to choice for professionals and enthusiasts, the recent release of GIMP 3 has sparked a renewed debate: can the free, open-source alternative finally compete with the Adobe giant? After a month of intensive use, pitting GIMP 3 against the industry standard, Photoshop, the results are in. Let’s discuss GIMP 3 enhancements (and limitations compared to Adobe's tool), and conclude whether it is truly ready to challenge Photoshop’s dominance.

GIMP 3.0 is now available in RC3. According to the company, it’s the final RC before the stable v3.0 build.

The GIMP UI is on par with Photoshop

GIMP is finally nice to look at

The user interface is not a particularly strong aspect of many open-source software programs, including GIMP. After all, these community-backed projects prioritize features over interface refinements. GIMP 2.x was often criticized for a user interface that felt dated and clunky. This design felt distinctly behind the times, especially when compared to the sleek interfaces of Photoshop.

However, GIMP 3 has undergone a significant visual overhaul. Aside from a new modern app icon, GIMP 3 has a streamlined design, fresh icons, and it focuses on clean lines and consistent design elements. Of course, it’s not as eye-catching as Pixelmator Pro (it’s still the UI benchmark for me), but compared to Adobe Photoshop, it doesn’t look outdated either.

Better file format compatibility on GIMP

Handles your PSD files without thinking twice

GIMP already excels with file format compatibility. And with the latest v3.0, it takes the entire experience to the next level. It can now handle PSD files with higher bit depths. It can also handle 16-bits-per-channel LAB PSDs, which is essential for professional image editing that requires greater color accuracy and detail. Overall, it’s an excellent add-on that ensures a smooth transition to existing Photoshop users.

If you are a game developer or frequently work with textures, you can now load DDS files with BC7 support without breaking a sweat.

GIMP closes a crucial gap with non-destructive editing

The biggest addition to GIMP 3