Key Takeaways Maximize productivity with a NAS - store, access, and collaborate on files seamlessly within your LAN ecosystem.

Scale your business effortlessly - add more drives, user accounts, and services as your business grows with a NAS enclosure.

Backup data securely and access it from any device - NAS makes following the 3-2-1 rule easy and ensures data redundancy.

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a great solution to an ever-growing sea of external drives, low-space alerts on devices, and the need to run some services within the LAN. A NAS can be handy at home and useful for work and businesses. It's not only about storing data, although that is the primary goal with NAS enclosures. These powerful servers can run services, host internal websites, and more. I frequently use them for work and highly recommend doing so if you're serious about being productive.

What is a network-attached storage?

Take your storage to new levels

A NAS is a device used to store lots of data. It's essentially a computer with a focus on storage. Instead of a more powerful processor and graphics card, you'll find a NAS with multiple mechanical hard drives or solid-state drives. Prebuilt enclosures can be purchased from Synology, ASUSTOR, and TerraMaster among others. Various models can be picked, each with a different processor, RAM capacity, and connectivity. A drive can be installed on each tray with NAS supporting north of 20TB per drive bay, before factoring in a RAID configuration.

The NAS can then allow registered accounts to access data stored on the device through a web browser, apps, or file browsers. Protocols such as FTP, SMB, and NFS can facilitate the transfer of files and other data between the NAS and connected hardware. A business or someone working from home can use this to stash files between hardware, making it easier to continue working from a laptop to a tablet to a desktop PC. Collaboration can also take place with available office apps and external services, using the NAS as a central base.

How can a NAS help for work?

Collaborative efforts

External drives can be useful for storing files required for a single system. But anything more than that and you'll need to consider a NAS. This relies on the LAN to transfer data between devices. A NAS makes sense for work with multiple supporting transfer protocols and external access. Backups can be stored from devices to keep everything safely backed up with more than one copy available. Following the 3-2-1 backup rule is easy with a NAS, so is cross-platform access and creating redundancy for storing a lot of data.

One area that can be overlooked when running a business, especially a small one, is scalability. NAS is scalable by default. Not all drivebays need to be fully populated. Drives can be replaced with larger capacity models. New user accounts can be created as the business grows. Collaboration works with synchronization, first-party apps, Docker containers, and external services. Money can be saved without needing to pay for cloud storage subscriptions for employees.

Security vulnerabilities should be considered when deciding on a NAS. Like any device, you must keep the server updated with the latest software releases and adhere to sound security practices. Offering external access to yourself or a small team of people could open the NAS (and the LAN) up to potential security threats if improperly configured.

FAQ

Q: Why buy a NAS for your business?

NAS can improve the availability of company data over the LAN. Instead of relying on external drives to move files between hardware, a NAS can act as a central repository of all company data. An enclosure or server can do much more than file storage too. Security can be enhanced, multiple backup copies stored across the LAN, and remote access configured. It's fully scalable and can grow as your business does.

Q: What should you look for in a NAS for work?

Primary specifications to factor in when considering a NAS to buy should include the number of drive bays. The more bays present, the more drives can be installed over time, and the higher the maximum capacity for storing data. A more powerful processor can make it easier to store data, run apps and services, and handle heavier workloads. Finally, the faster the network connections, the higher the data bandwidth.