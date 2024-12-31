Windows Task Manager as a surface-level tool is pretty powerful with a high ceiling in what you can do with it, but there are significantly more advanced options out there too if you know what's available. However, that doesn't mean you should use an alternative, especially if you're not someone who may be particularly technical or someone who doesn't really care about making modifications to their Windows. If you're a power user though, the answer might be different.

What are some of the alternative Task Managers?

There are lots to choose from

Close

If you want a Task manager alternative that gives you more control over the processes on your system, there are a few worth giving a try. There's Task Manager DeLuxe, which lets you see all your running processes and set their CPU priority and affinity according to your preference, as well as monitor I/O and RAM usage. You can also switch to a Service view, or see detailed graphs on resource usage like your CPU, disk, RAM, or GPU. There's also an Autoruns tab, highlighting apps set to run or launch automatically. This highlights a lot more processes than what shows up in the Task Manager's Startup tab, so it's a good idea to check it out to really see everything that might be running on your PC that you might have forgotten about. You can delete unwanted entries from here, too.

Then there's Process Explorer, made by Microsoft, that's part of the SysInternals suite. It uses colored highlights to spot different kinds of processes, it supports dark mode, and you can see system resource overviews, and scan individual processes with VirusTotal. It's a lightweight tool that manages to get the job done, expanding on some of the default Task Manager functionality.

Finally, there's also System Explorer and Process Lasso. System Explorer has the same VirusTotal support that Process Explorer has, it can terminate "zombie processes" which are processes that are running but aren't being used, and live graphical views for various different resources. As for Process Lasso, it'll give you details about the number of threads applications are using, and their priority level separated between CPU usage and disk usage. On top of all of that, there's a "ProBalance" feature that, paired with the Watchdog feature, can try to keep your PC running smoothly and limit resources given to applications in the background.

There are even more out there too, and these are just some of our favorites!

Why should you use an alternative Task Manager for Windows?

More control is the biggest advantage

An alternative Task Manager can transform how you manage your PC, as it provides functionality and insights that the default tool built into Windows simply doesn’t offer. If you’ve ever felt limited by the default Task Manager’s capabilities, these alternatives can potentially give you a whole new level of control. For instance, they can terminate stubborn processes that refuse to close, analyze running programs for potential threats, or even automate tasks through scripting, which are features that can be invaluable for troubleshooting and maintaining your system.

Another key reason is the ability to monitor your system more effectively. Tools like Process Explorer and Task Manager DeLuxe give you significantly more granular insights into what’s happening under the hood. From tracking individual threads to monitoring GPU usage, these tools provide data that helps you understand what's really going on inside your system.

Additionally, advanced Task Managers often excel in managing startup programs. Many of these alternatives, like Autoruns and Task Manager DeLuxe, reveal hidden entries that the default Task Manager’s Startup tab misses. If your PC has been feeling sluggish, clearing out unnecessary or forgotten startup programs can make a noticeable difference.

If you’re a power user, a developer, or just someone looking for more control over your PC, an alternative Task Manager is worth a try. It's not necessarily for everyone, but there are genuinely quite a few reasons to at least try them. If they don't work for you or you don't think you need the additional control, then that's fine, but otherwise, it might be worth trying out to see if you can get used to a new Task Manager and benefit from what it offers you. The only downside is that they can offer a fairly steep learning curve at times to really get the most out of them, but if you're fine with that, then it's worth giving one a try.