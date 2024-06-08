For many years now, Windows has come with a feature called BitLocker you probably don't know much about. It's mentioned here and there throughout Windows 11, but for the most part, it's not something you'll see pushed in your face like Microsoft does with Copilot, for example.

But if you have seen that name, you might wonder what BitLocker is and whether you should use it. The answer, in brief, is yes, you should probably be using BitLocker. But you don't really have to worry about it.

What does BitLocker do?

It keeps your files safe

BitLocker is Microsoft's encryption technology for Windows. When BitLocker is turned on, the contents of your drive are encrypted, meaning no one can read the files on the disk without the decryption key. When you use the PC normally, that decryption key comes from logging into your account, so you can see your files as you would expect, and everything looks normal. You would only notice the content is encrypted if you plugged the drive into a different PC.

Technically, BiitLocker is exclusively available on Windows 11 Pro editions or higher (such as Enterprise and Education), but the technology is actually used in Windows 11 Home as well, just referred to as device encryption. The main difference is that device encryption applies to every fixed drive on your PC, while proper BitLocker support allows you to turn encryption off for individual drives. Plus, device encryption in Windows 11 Home automatically backs up your recovery key to your Microsoft account, while with BitLocker on Pro editions, you can forgo that and save it exclusively somewhere else.

Either way, BitLocker is generally good to have enabled since it goes a long way toward protecting your data in case someone steals your computer, for example.

Are there downsides to using BitLocker?

Compatibility may be a problem

Again, it's generally good to have BitLocker enabled, especially for fixed drives on your PC. However, if you have drives that move between different PCs, BitLocker may be a problem because it's only available on Windows. That means that not only do you have to use a Windows PC to encrypt your drive, but only Windows PCs can decrypt it, so you won't be able to read your data on a separate computer.

BitLocker may also cause some hassle if you're trying to access recovery options on your PC or the computer no longer boots for some reason. In order to access a BitLocker-encrypted drive without your usual password, you'll need to have the recovery key, which you may not always have handy. That's not exactly a problem, but it's something to be aware of. You can check the BitLocker recovery keys associated with your Microsoft account on this page.

Do I need to turn on BitLocker?

You shouldn't have to worry

So BitLocker is generally good and you should have it enabled, but there's no need to scramble if you haven't done it before. Windows 11 will encrypt the fixed drives on your PC by default, so you're already set on that front unless you want to disable it for one of the reasons mentioned above.

As for removable drives, you can only encrypt them if you have the full version of BitLocker (meaning you have Windows 11 Pro or higher), and they aren't automatically encrypted for the reasons we've mentioned above. You probably don't want to encrypt them in the first place, but if you do, you can head to the Control Panel to manage drive encryption.

What you might want to do is back up your recovery keys to a separate location in case you can't access the Microsoft account page linked above. But then again, you probably don't need that, either.

Rest easy with BitLocker

For as much fluff as Microsoft adds to Windows, BitLocker is a genuinely useful feature that's set up in the best way so that it just works and gets out of your way. You don't really have to think about it very much unless you're in very specific circumstances.