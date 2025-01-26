When it comes to containerization, a simple Docker Engine setup is more than adequate. But once you start hosting more services and apps on your local hardware, you’ll have a hard time keeping track of everything. The situation becomes even more complicated if you try to manage containerized applications across multiple systems in your home lab.

Thankfully, Kubernetes can handle the tedious tasks associated with container provisioning. Considering the steep learning curve associated with Kubernetes, you could end up asking yourself if it's worth using this tool in your home lab. The short answer is... yes. Well, kind of.

What’s Kubernetes anyway?

No, it's not the same as Docker

Typically used in hardcore production environments, Kubernetes is a container orchestration tool designed to work with multiple servers. In simpler terms, you can think of Kubernetes (or K8s, as it’s affectionately called by the community) as a container management platform that takes care of everything from deploying a container to allocating resources to it and ensuring it remains operational in case the server running it goes offline.

Kubernetes performs its management operations using pods. Each pod wraps around a container (or a group of containers, if you’re working with tightly coupled apps) and is responsible for providing the IP address, storage resources, as well as scaling provisions to the containerized services. These pods can be replicated across nodes, which are the workstations (or virtual machines) that are a part of your K8s cluster. In case your pods go down, Kubernetes pulls a replica of the pod (called a ReplicaSet) to ensure the containers within the failed pod continue running.

If you’re wondering how Docker fits into the K8s equation, it’s the most common runtime tool for executing your containers. Meanwhile, Kubernetes is responsible for managing, scaling, and automating these containers across multiple servers. Interestingly, Docker is far from the only option, as you can just as easily use Podman or Containerd as the container runtime platform.

Why should you run Kubernetes in your home lab?

To automate containers… at the expense of spending hours learning K8s