With dozens of social media apps, newsletters, personal projects, and never-ending fleeting thoughts, we are bombarded with information from all sides. That’s why staying organized and productive is more challenging than ever, making a reliable note-taking app essential to our routine. However, with so many options available, which one is the right pick for you? Evernote and OneNote are two of the oldest note-taking apps out there, while Notion and Obsidian are new-age solutions for our growing needs.

In this post, I will go over all four contenders, exploring their strengths and weaknesses, key features, and ideal use cases to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Notion

More than a note-taking app

Let’s start the list with one of the most hyped (rightfully so) note-taking apps out there. Notion uses an innovative block editor where you can drag and drop different kinds of blocks (text, media, links, quotes) around pages and create a truly personalized workspace in no time. You can create different workspaces and add pages, subpages, and link-related ones in your PKM (Personal Knowledge Management) system. Notion shines in terms of the templates library. It has an excellent collection of built-in and third-party templates to choose from. Whether you want to manage projects or create a finance tracker, subscription tracker, digital journal, or book tracker, you won’t have a hard time finding a relevant template.

Another selling point of Notion is automation. With buttons, synced blocks, and integration with third-party services like Slack, you can automate your databases and take your workflow to the next level. Aside from taking notes, Notion can also be an ideal tool for managing projects. It comes with a number of database types like list, board, gallery, timeline, and more to manage your personal and work projects like a pro. The company recently introduced forms to gather feedback from your students, employees, and general audience. Overall, Notion goes beyond taking notes and can replace multiple productivity apps in your workflow.

There are a couple of cons, though. Notion doesn’t offer an offline mode, and its mobile apps are web-wrappers that don’t deliver a native experience on phones. The pricing starts at $10 per month.

Notion See at Notion

Obsidian

A powerful offline-focused solution