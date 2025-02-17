When deciding on software to run on a hardware firewall, there are currently two main contenders: pfSense, which has been around for a long time, and OPNsense, which started out as a fork of pfSense. Both are fairly similar in scope and how they function underneath the GUI, so you might be wondering why you would choose one or the other. After all, if two things perform similarly, isn't it a coin toss between them? Well, strictly speaking, yes, but there are some reasons why you would want to choose one ahead of the other, especially if you have strong feelings about open-source software.

Related 5 reasons you need a hardware firewall Secure your entire network with a single network appliance.

Either will put your home lab in safe hands