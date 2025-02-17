When you’re out building your home lab, the OS can matter almost as much as the hardware. However, with a deluge of operating systems designed to tackle your virtualization workloads, you might have a hard time selecting the perfect one for your home lab.

For instance, most home labbers swear by Proxmox, a simple yet high-performance platform that's full of useful features. Likewise, Hyper-V has amassed a following in the professional field over the years and has some utility in casual workstations. Then there’s ESXi, which, despite dominating the server landscape in the days of yore, has recently become a hard sell for casual home lab enthusiasts. But if you’re having trouble deciding on the right virtualization platform, this article will help you out!

Proxmox: Powerful and laden with features

It doesn't paywall advanced facilities, either!