Key Takeaways Hold off on buying a Windows gaming handheld — ROG Ally X and Legion Go 2 are confirmed and will bring improvements.

Buy a Steam Deck now — Steam Deck 2 is unlikely for 2 or 3 years, and the current OLED model is fantastic.

Retro handhelds are always a good buy — new models are constantly coming out, and retro games have low performance demands.

The market for gaming handhelds has completely blown up following the success of the Steam Deck, and plenty of manufacturers already have a gaming handheld you can buy or are working on a new one. Whether you're looking for a handheld to play PC games, Android games, or retro games, there's an option for everyone. But as we move toward the second generation of PC gaming handhelds, is it worth waiting it out and seeing what new releases are coming?

That largely depends on what kind of handheld you're considering. While some next-generation handhelds are right around the corner, others could be years away or are not confirmed to be receiving a successor at all. Let's unpack what the future holds for handheld gaming devices, and find out whether you should buy one now or wait a little longer.

If you're looking to buy a Windows gaming handheld, wait

The Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go 2 are both confirmed

Close

There are a handful of subcategories that separate the swath of gaming handhelds on the market, but PC gaming handhelds are divided into two main categories: Windows-based and Linux-based. As it turns out, the answer to whether you should buy a gaming handheld today or wait a while is strongly related to if you want a Windows or Linux handheld. For those in the first camp, it's probably best to wait and avoid purchasing a Windows-based gaming handheld right now. There are just too many leaks, rumors, and official confirmations regarding Windows gaming handhelds that are currently in the works — including the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go 2. If I was about to spend my own money on a new device, I'd want to at least see what these upcoming devices have in store.

Related 8 things I want to see from the Asus ROG Ally 2 The Asus ROG Ally is already a solid PC gaming handheld, but it could be made even better with these eight upgrades.

Of those two, the ROG Ally X is the known quantity. We don't have a lot of concrete details yet, but Asus confirmed that the ROG Ally X is set for a reveal in June 2024 — in other words, next month. No official upgrades or improvements were shared, but battery, memory, and storage are aspects of the ROG Ally that could be improved with the next iteration. The Verge had a very restricted hands-on with the device, and noticed design changes, and learned from Asus SVP Shawn Yen that the ROG Ally X will bring "way more" than a 40% improvement in battery capacity. Those possibilities are enough to make it worth waiting at least a month to see how much of an improvement the ROG Ally X is over the current lineup of Windows handhelds.

The Lenovo Legion Go had so much potential, and that's why we were disappointed to see it fall short of other high-end handhelds. But that potential is the same reason why a Lenovo Legion Go 2 could be a game-changer for PC gaming handhelds. Lenovo confirmed that it does plan on releasing a Lenovo Legion Go 2, although it will come far after the ROG Ally X. Unlike Asus' next-generation handheld, Lenovo's Legion Go successor doesn't have any sort of set timetable, and could be a year or more out from release.

Related 5 upgrades I want to see from the Lenovo Legion Go 2 I love the Legion Go, but I think it could be better. Here are 5 upgrades I want from its successor.

If we consider the currently-available PC gaming handheld options the "first generation," the next generation could bring big things. Most second-generation products are vastly improved from their original counterparts, and that's why the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go 2 could be a massive upgrade. I bought the current ROG Ally last November and am quite happy with it, but if I was trying to buy one today, I'd absolutely wait and see what's in store before purchasing.

If you want a Steam Deck, get one right now

The Steam Deck OLED is the best we're going to get for a few years

Close

Now, if you want a Linux gaming handheld — for most people, this will be the Steam Deck — you should buy one immediately. Unlike the aforementioned Windows handhelds, we aren't expecting a Steam Deck 2 any time soon. In a November 2023 interview with Bloomberg, Valve designer Lawrence Yang said that a performance upgrade for the Steam Deck is at least two or three years away. That pushes a potential Steam Deck 2 launch back to 2025 or 2026 at the earliest. You shouldn't wait that long to buy a PC gaming handheld when the Steam Deck OLED is still so good in 2024.

Related Steam Deck OLED review: More than just a screen upgrade The Steam Deck OLED dropped by surprise recently, and it's a fantastic handheld that's more than just a screen upgrade.

Any time is a good time to buy a retro handheld

Today's hardware is all you need, but more creative and cool concepts are always coming out