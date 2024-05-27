Key Takeaways Consider form factor, wattage, and quality ratings when selecting a power supply for your system's needs.

Fully modular PSUs offer flexibility and cleaner aesthetics, but semi-modular options provide a balance.

While non-modular PSUs are cheaper, you can still find reliable options.

When it comes to selecting the right power supply (PSU), there are a few things to consider before purchasing one. To start with, you will need to know what form factor you will need and if you need an ATX or SFX PSU. Next, you will want to consider what wattage you will require to power your system safely. Remember, not all PSUs are built equally, so just because they are rated at 1,000W, doesn't mean they are quality. You will want to make sure your PSU has an 80 Plus, Cybenetics, or the new PPLP rating so you know it is trustworthy.

Once you get through all of that, you will then need to decide if a fully modular power supply is right for you or not. Of course, they offer a more pleasing aesthetic as you only use the cables you need, but there is a bit more than that to consider. These days, modular PSUs are generally more expensive than non-modular, but this is because they can offer better efficiency ratings and much more. While this isn't always the case, it is something to keep in mind.

Non-Modular PSUs

Close

A non-modular PSU will have all the cables directly connected to the PSU itself. These will be connected to the main components inside the casing and, as such, shouldn't be altered. While there are always some exceptions to the rules, most non-modular power supplies are going to be at the lower- to mid-end range in terms of watts. They are also generally a bit cheaper, even when on par specification-wise with a modular PSU, which is why system builders still often use them.

Don't let their horrible cables fool you, you can still find a good and trustworthy non-modular PSU. While you should never cheap out on your PSU, you can still save a bit of money with a non-modular PSU and find one that is certified and from a reputable brand.

Semi-Modular

Offering the best of both worlds. Semi-modular power supplies are going to have some cables permanently attached to the PSU and some that aren't. Most of the time, it will be the power cables that are permanently attached, which includes the 24-pin motherboard connector, an 8-pin CPU (EPS) connector, and, in most cases, at least one PCI-E graphics card connector.

The idea is that the power connectors are needed for all systems, so there is no need to remove them. However, having modular SATA and Molex cables offers the user the opportunity to only use the cables they need. Doing this allows for better cable management and will allow you to have a cleaner-looking build once it is completed.

Fully Modular

Close

This is what many would consider the best type of PSU and my personal favorite. A fully modular PSU allows for all the cables to be unplugged from the PSU, even the power cables. While many might not see the point, sometimes it is nice to be able to install the cables and connect them to the motherboard on their own. It makes it easier to route them and gives you more opportunity to try and hide them as best you can.

It's not all about being modular, because a lot of times these PSUs also have some of the best specs. From ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 capabilities to 1,200 watts of 80 PLUS Titanium goodness, fully modular power supplies can offer it all. When you start getting into some of the higher watts, you will also notice that they come with a myriad of cables, sometimes so many it feels like you could almost connect two PCs up to a single power supply.

While the higher-end fully modular PSUs are generally the best for gaming, you can get more budget-friendly variants as well. Again, you will likely pay more for a fully modular 500W PSU than you would for a non-modular 500W PSU but they do have advantages, especially if you don't need all the extra cables.

Should you get a modular PSU?

In most cases, modular will offer the highest number of choices available. From 500W up to 2,000W and 80 PLUS Standard up to 80 PLUS Titanium certification, there is going to be a fully modular PSU for just about anyone out there. It's not all about the cables, but there is no denying that is one of the main concerns when buying one.

While not having to use all the cables included can make your build look nicer, it seems a lot of companies also put a bit of extra thought into making the unit itself look a bit nicer. When comparing them to non-modular PSUs, they have the edge when it comes to overall looks, but this is to be expected as you get what you pay for. Also, if you feel like going all out, you can get custom cables made or even just purchase extension cables to add an even more pleasing aesthetic.

Unless you are going for an over-the-top all-out build for gaming or editing, you likely don't need a fully modular power supply. However, as I have mentioned, there are a lot of added benefits that can come from using one, no matter what type of PC you are building. A good fully modular PSU also leaves you some room for upgrades down the road. When all is said and done, there is just something about a fully modular PSU that just feels right.