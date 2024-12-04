I'm a big fan of scouring the pages of Facebook Marketplace and eBay, hoping to save a buck. More than half of my big PC purchases have been pre-loved and from every component category: CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and even storage. You name it, and I've probably bought it used.

There's nothing inherently wrong with buying used CPUs in particular, but I'd say right now is probably the worst time to try to score a deal. Between the intense degradation we see on certain platforms, dead-end upgrade paths, and even outright scams, buying a used CPU in 2024 is a bad idea, and here's why.

Most used hardware is usually a safe bet

But CPUs are starting to become a bit risky

Close

There's nothing wrong with buying pre-owned computer components. You'll be fine if you do your homework and confirm with the previous owner that the unit is functional. Despite this, buying CPUs is becoming riskier, regardless of functionality checks. Your CPU is one of the most expensive parts of your rig, especially if you're planning on creating any kind of intense content. The last thing you want is to spend your hard-earned cash on something that has been ridden too hard. Or, heaven forbid, you get a fake CPU.

Source: der8auer (YouTube)

Overclocking legend Roman Hartung, better known as de8auer, revealed that there are, in fact, fake 7800X3D chips out in the wild. Fake CPUs are not a recent phenomenon; nefarious actors have been swapping the heat-spreaders on CPUs for decades, but entire fake chips with nothing in them are a new development. Third-party marketplaces are definitely places to be wary of, but even Amazon isn't safe. Fake 9800X3D listings cropped up with prices as low as $199, but Amazon caught them quickly, thankfully.

Avoid Intel at all costs

13th and 14th Gen chips are just not worth the risk

Getting a used CPU that works doesn't guarantee its continued functionality. Current owners of Intel's 13th and 14th Gen CPUs are likely to experience some kind of instability or degradation, and they may warrant some type of swap. I personally wouldn't want to rely on the goodwill of strangers to be honest about the state of their CPUs, especially when the price is a little too good. It's best to stay away from 13th and 14th Gen chips, old or new for that matter.

Picking up pre-owned AM4 may stunt you in the future

It's best to save a bit longer to ensure a lengthy upgrade path

Further development is possible with the AM4 platform. You can undoubtedly find reasonably safe and functional deals for that socket. For example, the 5800X3D remains a powerful CPU, so a reasonable price makes it a steal. AM4 is by no means a sinking ship, but I wouldn't be jumping aboard either.

If you're married to AMD for your next CPU, it's difficult to find stock available for some of the more popular options on AM5. I would still recommend waiting out the shortages to grab something that has even more longevity. You might be saving a bit of cash in the interim by getting a used chip, but in my opinion, waiting a bit longer will result in a better experience.

Stick to buying new or from someone you trust

Again, there's nothing wrong with saving a few bucks by grabbing pre-owned components, but CPUs are far too risky to buy secondhand in 2024. On the other hand, contrary to conventional wisdom, GPUs are incredibly cost-effective to buy used, and as long as you do your homework, they will last you for years to come.