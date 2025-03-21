Shrinkflation is a variant of inflation where manufacturers reduce the quantity of a product while keeping the price the same or slightly higher. This is commonly seen in consumables like soda bottles, bags of chips, soap bars, etc. What you might have missed is that shrinkflation has also been sneakily affecting GPUs, with manufacturers offering less GPU power for the same or even more money.

If you examine the core configuration, memory bandwidth, and VRAM capacity of Nvidia GPUs over the last few generations, it's clear that you've been paying more for less. This trend is also present on AMD GPUs, but to a lesser extent. Hence, I focus only on Nvidia GPUs in this article, paying special attention to the latest RTX 50 series GPUs.

3 Nvidia GPUs have fewer cores than ever

The issue at the core