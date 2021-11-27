Shure’s priciest yet amazing IEMs are now available at significantly lower prices

Shure is a pretty well-known brand in the audio space, thanks to the company’s high-end offerings. While most of what they have for sale is considerably pricey, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of some of their most expensive in-ear monitors for significantly less than usual. These are some of the best wired earphones that you can get.

The Shure SE215 earphones are down from $100 to $80, the SE425 are down from $270 to $200, the SE545 are down from $450 to $360, and the SE846 are down from an astonishingly high $1124 to “just” $800.

Shure SE215 PRO The Shure SE215 Pro are the cheapest Shure earphones here, and they're still going to be a lot better than a lot of the competition. They pack great sound and not much else -- if you want any additional bells and whistles, you're going to have to spend more. View at Amazon

Shure SE425 The Shure SE425 are a slightly more expensive pair of earphones than the SE215, and they come with a detachable cable. That means if it breaks, you can easily replace it and not need to shell out for the full price of a new set of earphones. View at Amazon

If neither of these earphones are professional enough for you, then be prepared to splurge. The SE215 are likely more than most consumers need, and upgrading to the SE425 will net you support for a detachable cable, too. That means if they break, you can just replace the cable and keep using them as usual.

Shure SE535 The Shure SE535 are a step up from the previous two, and are aimed at major audio enthusiasts. Costing $360, though, these are pretty pricey offering. They also have a detachable cable View at Amazon

Shure SE846 The Shure SE846 are aimed at the most enthusiastic of enthusiasts. These cost $800, and they have all the bells and whistles that you'd expect for that price. A detachable cable, industry-leading sound, and even a 1/8” to ¼” stereo adapter in the box. View at Amazon

Both of the above earphones are for the most enthusiastic of audio consumers, and the prices aren’t for the faint of heart. Even still, if you’re looking to upgrade your audio, then you can’t go wrong with a pair of Shure earphones at pretty much any price.