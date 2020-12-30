Shuttle Music Player gets a complete Kotlin rewrite with new beta app

In the era dominated by music streaming services, some of us still like to play our music the good old way: through an offline music player. If you fall in that camp and are looking for a feature-rich yet modern music player, Android has no shortage of high-quality third-party music players. Shuttle Music Player is one such player that has been around for a while now, boasting 5+ million downloads on the Google Play Store and offering a host of functionalities in a sleek and compact package. Now, the developer of the app is back again with a new music player: Shuttle 2 (S2), a complete rebuild of the Shuttle Music Player with a much more modern and focused design.

Shuttle 2 is built entirely in Kotlin, and the developer says it’s faster, more reliable, and better looking than the current player. Unlike other music players, Shuttle 2 doesn’t rely on the Android MediaShare or the MediaPlayer class. Instead, it scans folders that you specify and reads the file tags. According to the developer, this method translates to a more accurate and reliable media library, and will also prevent situations where users might lose their playlists after a reboot.

Shuttle 2 also lets you stream music over your media server. Currently, the app only supports Emby, but the developer is working on integrating Plex and Jellyfin in the near future.

In terms of features, Shuttle 2 has all the bells and whistles you would expect in a modern music player, including:

10-band EQ

Gapless playback

Sleep time

Dark mode

Include/exclude list

Support for multiple genres

Andriod Auto support

Chromecast support

As for whether Shuttle 2 will be open source just like the original player, the developer says they haven’t decided yet, citing concerns of competing with clone apps that will most likely follow as a result of making the code open source.

Shuttle 2 is available for free on the Google Play Store as an early access release. The developer also mentions that the app is currently free, but there is an intention to eventually monetize the app in some form..