You can now change your Signal phone number without losing chat data

Privacy-focused messaging app Signal is undoubtedly one of the best messaging apps out there and, with its latest update, it’s getting even better. The update introduces a new feature that lets you change the phone number connected to your account without deleting your chat data. The feature is rolling out with the latest update for the app, and here’s how you can use it.

How to change your Signal phone number without losing chat data

According to a recent blog post (via Android Authority), Signal’s new Change Number feature is rolling out with version 5.30.6 of the app on Android and version 5.27.1 on iOS. If you’ve received this update already, you should be able to change the phone number connected to your Signal account without losing any chat data. However, as highlighted in this Signal support page, you’ll need to ensure a couple of things for the feature to work as intended.

Change number is supported if you can send and receive Signal messages on the phone with your old number or have access to the same phone on which Signal was previously installed. But you won’t be able to use the feature if you can’t send and receive Signal messages with your old number, do not have access to your old device, or have already cleared your phone. In case Change Number is supported, you can then follow these steps to change the number:

Head over to the Signal Account settings on your phone and tap on the new Change Phone Number option.

Select continue.

Enter your old number in the first field and your new number in the second field.

Select Continue or Done.

Confirm the new number is entered correctly. If not, tap on Edit Number to fix it.

Select Change Number.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the registration process for the new number.

Once that’s done, you should be able to continue using Signal with your new phone number, and your chat messages won’t be deleted. It’s worth noting that when you change your phone number, your contacts will see an alert in your chat that your phone number has changed.

It’s also worth mentioning that if someone registers on Signal with your old phone number, they won’t have access to your message history. Signal will also alert you of a safety number change if they start messaging with your old number.

If you’re new to Signal, make sure you check out our in-depth guide on how to use Signal and make the most of the messaging service.