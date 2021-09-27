It’s not just you, Signal is down for many users around the world

Signal, the cross-platform encrypted instant messaging app that shot to popularity after WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy change, is down for many users around the world. When you try to send a message on the app, it brings up an error stating that the service is experiencing technical difficulties.

If you try to use the app right now, you’ll be greeted with the following error message:

Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.

Similarly, Signal’s status check website also shows the same error message.

Downdetector is also showing a significant uptick in outage reports in the past few hours. As per the service, users have been reporting outages since 11:05 PM Eastern Time.

User reports indicate Signal is having problems since 11:05 PM EDT. https://t.co/oKU2RqVtUR RT if you’re also having problems #signaldown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 27, 2021

Signal confirmed that its service is down because of a hosting outage and that it’s working on bringing it back up. In a recent tweet, the messenger said:

Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up. — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

The service was down at the time of publishing. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details.

This is a developing story.