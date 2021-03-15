Signal makes it easier to transfer chats to a new device

One of the main drawbacks of using Signal over WhatsApp is that it currently lacks a seamless migration feature. Although the messenger offers a solution to help users transfer their chats to a new device, the process requires them to take a local backup, transfer the local backup to the new device, and restore it to access their messages. On the other hand, apps like WhatsApp and Telegram offer a much simpler solution. This could be a deal-breaker for many users who are currently looking for WhatsApp alternatives, so Signal is now rolling out a new, more seamless solution.

As per a recent report from TestingCatalog, the latest update for Signal on the beta channel (v 5.5.0) introduces a new migration tool that will help you transfer your account and all of its data to a new device over a local and protected Wi-Fi- Direct connection. Its description in the changelog states:

“Your next upgrade deserves an upgrade. Quickly and securely transfer your Signal information to a brand-new Android phone. Use the end-to-end encrypted migration feature to move your account and messages from an old device to a new device over a private local WiFi Direct connection.”

Not only is this new feature a much more seamless alternative to the older local backup solution, but it’s also more secure than similar features from WhatsApp and Telegram, as it offers end-to-end encryption for backups. If you’re enrolled in Signal’s beta program, you can find the new “Transfer Account” feature within the “Chats” settings on the app.

Credits: TestingCatalog

To use the new feature, you’ll first need to download Signal on the new device. Then tap on Transfer or restore account, select Transfer from Android device when prompted, and finally tap Continue. This will instantly migrate your account to your new device. Do note that since the feature uses Wi-Fi Direct to migrate accounts, you need to keep both devices close by for it to work as intended. It’s also worth mentioning that the feature is only available on the latest Signal beta at the moment, and we currently have no information about its rollout on the stable channel. We’ll update this post as soon as the Transfer Account feature starts rolling out to more users with a future update.