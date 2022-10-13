Signal is removing SMS support from its Android app

It might be hard to believe, but Signal started life over ten years ago as two independent apps that focused on encrypted voice-calling and encrypted text messaging apps. The company, then called Whisper Systems, also produced security apps like firewall protection and data encryption tools. During that time, mobile data services were in their infancy, so the company integrated encrypted SMS as part of its secure messaging app. It would later remove encryption support for SMS, and today, it has announced that it will be getting rid of SMS completely from its Android app.

The company states that the main reason behind the move was that the firm wanted to prioritize the security and privacy of its users. While SMS messages are convenient, the technology behind the service is quite old, making it vulnerable and insecure. Furthermore, the service is routed through wireless carriers, which often have problems with data breaches, and make it less manageable. Signal found it best to remove such a service from its app, as it doesn’t really mesh well with its core principles.

In addition to security concerns, the company didn’t want its users to incur any unexpected messaging fees. Apparently, users had issues with high messaging fees because they thought they were sending Signal messages but were instead using SMS the whole time. While some parts of the world, like the United States, offer unlimited text messaging, other regions charge quite a bit just to send one single message. By removing SMS from the Android app, there is now a clear understanding of what the app can do, which should mitigate future misunderstandings.

Its final reason for removing SMS support from its Android app was simply a matter of consumer experience. In order to have both messaging systems co-exist with each other in the app, Signal had to create an experience that could accommodate both, while still delivering a clear message to users on what services were being used to send and receive messages. Unfortunately, no matter how good a design is, there is always room for misinterpretation. These kinds of misinterpretations could cause users to not understand which services were being used to send messages or, like in the previous example, could cause unwanted billings from wireless carriers.

Going forward, Signal will be free to focus more on its core efforts and also new features, like usernames. As mentioned before, the feature will no longer be a part of the Android app, and the company states that it will create a smooth transition as it fazes out SMS from its app. If you’re looking for an alternative, be sure to check out our guide for some of the best messaging apps available for iOS and Android.

