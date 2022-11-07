After a short test in its beta channel, Signal Stories has now rolled out to all users. That feature allows users to share pictures, videos, and text with family and friends that disappear automatically after 24 hours. The feature is available in the latest version of the iOS and Android app.

After the update, you will be able to see a new Stories tab on the bottom. By tapping this section, you'll be able to gain access to any stories being posted. If you tap on Signal's story, it will show you how the Stories section works, with actions like tapping to advance, swiping up to skip, and swiping right to exit. The best part about having stories on Signal is that you can still count on the platform's commitment to security with end-to-end encryption. You can also have Group Stories and share your moments with a special group of friends, family, or even colleagues. Those in the group can even react and reply to your shared moments.

If you want to create your own Story, you can either take a picture or video through the standard camera or head to the Stories tab and do the same. Once you finished your story, you can add text, doodles, emoji, and add the blur effect. If you're the type of person that doesn't really feel all that excited about Signal's new addition, you will have the option to opt-out of the feature by turning it off in the settings menu. By doing this, you won't be able to see other people's stories, and you also won't have the option to create your own. The app will remove the Stories UI completely when this mode is enabled.

If you are interested, you can head to the iOS App Store or Google Play Store to download the Signal app. If you already have it on your smartphone or tablet, be sure to update it to the latest version.

Source: Signal

Via: The Verge