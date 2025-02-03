A CPU shouldn't run too hot unless you're stress-testing it, but if it's overheating under medium to heavy workloads, it's probably time to replace the thermal paste or buy a better cooler. CPU overheating is pretty easy to notice if you use PC monitoring tools, but most people don't always have them running 24/7. Sure, they come in handy when you're testing the performance of a new game or rendering software you installed, but what about the rest of the time?

I've been using PCs for long enough that I now know if my CPU is running too hot without even opening monitoring software like MSI Afterburner. And that's because I look out for some glaring signs that I've experienced over the past decade of owning gaming PCs and laptops.

4 Very loud fans

Your CPU fans almost sound like a jet engine

Close

When your CPU runs hot during heavy workloads, the fans ramp up to bring its temperature down. Whether you use a desktop or a laptop, you'll be able to hear them clearly as long as you don't have your headset on. But if your CPU fans are too loud to the point that they're annoying you, they're probably running at 100% speed, which is a sign that your processor is running very hot and the fans are doing everything they can to lower the temperature.

Sometimes, the loud fans may also be a sign of a graphics card that's running hot, especially if you encounter it while gaming. So, don't be quick to jump to conclusions. If you're using a laptop, an overheating GPU can also ramp up the CPU fans to reduce the chassis temperature. That's why it's important to monitor your PC using a tool like MSI Afterburner when this occurs to determine whether the CPU or the GPU is the culprit.