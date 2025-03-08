Knowing which component to upgrade first can be tricky for PC users. Often, it's not terribly clear where the fault lies, while sometimes, you might be swayed by a desire to upgrade to a new and expensive product just for the sake of it. The signs pointing to a necessary RAM upgrade, however, are easier to spot than most. Your PC will make it clear that it's running out of memory, and the ball will be in your court.

In 2025, the ideal amount of RAM differs depending on who you ask, but there are still obvious patterns you can look for that signal a memory upgrade is in order. If your PC feels sluggish overall, games and demanding applications have performance issues, other components suffer from side effects, or you experience frequent BSODs, it might be time to upgrade your RAM.

7 You still have 8GB of RAM

The end of the line