Although most modern graphics cards have a safe temperature limit of 90C, they shouldn't ideally shouldn't exceed 85C when you're gaming. Otherwise, you'll start experiencing problems. While it's a good idea to keep an eye on your GPU temperature with tools like MSI Afterburner while playing games, the overlay—to me, at least—disrupts the immersion. So, I rarely ever use them unless I'm benchmarking a new game for a few minutes.

That said, I've used gaming PCs for so long that I can tell whether my graphics card is overheating without launching any monitoring software. All you need to do is look out for some obvious signs and use all available tools to check the exact temperature before troubleshooting the issue further. Here's how to tell if your graphics card is struggling with waste heat.

4 Increased fan noise

Loud enough that you can hear them through your headset