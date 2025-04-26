Synology has long been the undisputed king of turnkey network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures. If you asked someone what they'd recommend you purchase as a first NAS, there's a good chance it would be from Synology's catalog, but this could be set to change, especially for enthusiasts. The company has been making moves that don't fully align with maintaining a healthy enthusiast base, causing many to wonder what's going on and even jump ship to other brands or go the DIY route. Here are some signs Synology has slightly lost touch.

4 Synology is likely losing enthusiasts

More to be made with cloud and enterprise