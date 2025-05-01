The motherboard is one of the longest-lasting components of any build. If you think about it, the only time you upgrade your motherboard is when you build a new PC from scratch or upgrade to a newer CPU that's not supported by your existing motherboard. However, in some cases, especially when your motherboard is obsolete, you might be forced to upgrade outside of your regular upgrade cycle.

People who use their PCs for around 10 years without any upgrades or want to repurpose their gaming PCs into productivity rigs, are the ones who find themselves in this boat. Let's unpack some of the reasons that make an urgent motherboard upgrade inevitable.

Losing out on performance and security

Usually, regular BIOS updates aren't necessary, unless you're doing it for a reason. Maybe a new BIOS version promises improved performance or stability for your CPU (like in the case of Arrow Lake and Ryzen 9000 CPUs), or it's necessary to upgrade to a newer CPU on the same socket. Otherwise, the "don't fix what ain't broke" philosophy works just fine. Another reason that makes BIOS updates necessary, however, is patching security vulnerabilities.

Exploits like Zenbleed, Meltdown, Spectre, and Downfall have been used to compromise security on many PCs in the past, stealing passwords, encryption keys, and other sensitive data. When these attacks come to light, motherboard manufacturers release BIOS updates to patch them as soon as possible. However, if your motherboard is too old to be supported by the manufacturer, you'll most probably not receive the necessary BIOS updates, or, at least, not all of them.

If your motherboard still runs on legacy BIOS instead of the newer UEFI standard, you'll also miss out on features like Resizable BAR that can improve gaming performance by as much as 15%, depending on the title.