Whether it's for your home network or that of friends and family, knowing when to upgrade your router can be a bit tricky. Not everyone is keeping up with the latest developments in Wi-Fi standards and technology, and it can all feel a little overwhelming (even to those of us who purport to). A working Wi-Fi and home internet are some of those "don't touch it, it's working" kinds of things. Especially if you've got a family to worry about. Breaking your home internet could be anything from a slight pain to an enormous problem for families and children who are trying to get some work done (or chat to their friends on Discord). It's difficult to know when to make a change, or when to leave something that's working in place for as long as possible. With that in mind, here are five signs that it's time to get an upgrade for your Wi-Fi router.

5 Your router doesn't support newer Wi-Fi standards

No Wi-Fi 5 or 6 support? It might be time for an upgrade

One viable reason to upgrade your Wi-Fi router is if it's no longer up to date with the latest Wi-Fi standards. Wi-Fi 5 (previously known as 802.11ac) has been out for over a decade now, and brings significantly faster speeds. Most ISP routers should have upgraded past this in 2025, but it's worth checking, anyway. Wi-Fi 5 brought with it faster overall performance, improvements to speeds on the 5Ghz band, as well as better overall throughput for multiple devices. This is the most significant upgrade of the last 15 years, and it's definitely worth looking at replacing your router (or asking your ISP for a more up-to-date model) if you're still using a 'Wi-Fi 4' (or 802.11g) device.

Wi-Fi 6 is another big upgrade, but probably not as essential as Wi-Fi 5. Also known as 802.11x, Wi-Fi 6 has been around since 2019, and should now be in most modern devices you're using. It brought a higher total theoretical max speed, which might be relevant if you've got a gigabit connection at home (or faster), as well as better support for many devices and latency improvements. If you're on a sub-gigabit connection, I probably wouldn't run out the door to buy a new router for Wi-Fi 6 if your Wi-Fi 5 router is working well, but it'll be worth upgrading, eventually. Wi-Fi 6 also introduces WPA3, which we'll talk about later on.

On top of this, we've got Wi-Fi 7 just around the corner, which again brings a host of improvements. We'd put this squarely in the "nice to have" category, and wouldn't suggest going out to upgrade on this basis unless you have a genuine need. If you are buying a new router though, it's probably worth getting one with Wi-Fi 7 support.

4 Overheating is a problem

Check if your router is noticeably hot to touch

Another obvious sign that it's time to upgrade or replace your router is if it's noticeably hot or overheating to touch. This becomes especially relevant if you're experiencing poor performance, temporary dropouts or even complete blackouts, which can only be fixed by rebooting your router. Even in 2025, ISPs are still providing routers which are subpar for the level of connection speed they offer, or which simply cannot handle the traffic load of several devices streaming. Just like any other computing device, performance for routers can throttle just as it can on computers or other devices.

If you're seeing these kinds of issues, it might be worth upgrading your router. If you're using an ISP router, you can always ask your ISP for a newer model.

3 Modern security protocols aren't supported

WPA-3 has been around for a while now

We mentioned earlier that Wi-Fi 6 introduced WPA3, a more modern security protocol for Wi-Fi. WPA-3 introduces a higher standard of encryption, as well as introducing per-device encryption (preventing other devices on the network monitoring the traffic of your device.) It also mitigates some known attacks in WPA-2, which could force devices to disconnect and then attack the four-way handshake protocol used by WPA-2, among some other security and functionality improvements. WPA-2 isn't as vulnerable as WPA once was, which could easily be cracked by brute force alone by a competent attacker.

We've mentioned WPA-3 separately to Wi-Fi 6 because, in theory, older devices can receive firmware updates to receive WPA-3 support while only supporting Wi-Fi 5 or even Wi-Fi 4. In practicality though, not all devices will receive these updates, and it might be easier to consider devices without Wi-Fi 6 (especially embedded, or IoT devices) as not supporting WPA-3.

2 No 5GHz support

It's time to modernize

Another reason to upgrade your Wi-FI router specifically is if it lacks the most modern dual-band 2.4 or 5GHz support. As we've covered before, 5Ghz isn't necessarily a replacement for 2.4Ghz, and it's good to have both enabled. A dual-band router will support broadcasting on two frequencies, one at 2.4 and one at 5GHz. A tri-band router broadcasts three, with two dedicated bands for 5Ghz connections. This can help resolve congestion on your network by combining the load of high-bandwidth devices, giving better performance and capacity in busy homes. Some newer routers may make use of a third band for Wi-Fi 6E connections, which are designed for ultra-low latency and even faster speeds.

5GHz has been with us for years now (all the way since 802.11n in 2009), and can offer you better speeds, albeit at the cost of some penetration. It may also be less congested than the 2.4GHz band, but this benefit is being diluted over time.

If you're still rocking a single band, 2.4Ghz router, we'd suggest you upgrade. You're probably falling into other categories in this list already, and should see noticeable improvements in your speed at home with 5ghz support. If you're using a dual-band 2.4/5Ghz router, upgrading is a bit more of an open question. It's probably a fair bet that you've not got Wi-Fi 6 support, so there are some other good reasons to upgrade, but if you're not putting a lot of strain on your router, it might be worth holding out for now (though some other reasons on this list might still apply.)

1 You've had a network speed upgrade

Make sure you're using your ISPs current hardware