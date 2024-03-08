Modern laptops generally last for up to four or five years, but you might notice before then that your device is no longer keeping up with your needs. Conversely, it might last far longer than the average lifespan. In any case, every laptop eventually reaches a point where it either dies completely or can no longer keep up with modern demands.

Even if your laptop doesn't flat-out die, you might be wondering if it's time to make some upgrades or go with a complete replacement. Most laptops don't let you make modifications beyond the memory, storage, Wi-Fi card, and battery, and even having access to two or three of these components is usually a best-case scenario. A lot of devices are locked down to the point where user upgrades are impossible or not recommended, which is when it's time to look at a completely new laptop.

There are plenty of other things that can go wrong with a laptop, and this article aims to help users identify where they can make upgrades or when it's time for a replacement.

7 Display size or resolution is no longer adequate

Not what you want to see

Displays with a low resolution or small dimensions can seriously impact how you use your laptop. You might have purchased your device before you realized how much multitasking you'd be doing, and the size isn't big enough to, say, accommodate screen-splitting or large spreadsheets.

On the other hand, it might not have a high enough resolution or accurate enough color to, say, properly edit photos or display enough detail in design software. If you don't want to connect to an external monitor all the time, it's probably wise to make the switch to a laptop with a larger or higher-res display.

6 The battery won't charge and can't be replaced

Might as well be a desktop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (G733P)

One of the most common issues with aging laptops is a battery that will no longer hold a charge. That means the system has to be plugged into AC power at all times, which really cramps a laptop's mobile convenience.

A lot of laptops do have a battery that can be replaced after purchase. This issue is usually covered if your laptop is still under warranty, but you can also attempt to fix the issue yourself or with the help of a third-party professional. The level of difficulty really depends on the system.

Where you'll run into problems is with a laptop where the battery is either permanently installed or so old that you can't easily find a replacement. There's really no convenient workaround at that point, and a new laptop should be considered.

5 There's not enough memory for modern apps and multitasking

Did I launch that app? I can't remember.

The demand for memory, referred to as RAM, is always increasing, and how much RAM you need in your PC for smooth operation will often be higher than what your old laptop has inside.

If you notice that your laptop often freezes up when multitasking, lags behind when loading apps, or outright warns you that it's running short on memory, your problem could be solved by adding more RAM.

The problem here is that not all laptops come with upgradeable RAM. A lot of systems stick with RAM that is soldered to the motherboard to save space inside, which removes any possibility of a DIY upgrade.

There are ways to figure out if your laptop's RAM can be upgraded; if it is accessible and not soldered, you might be able to get a few more months or years out of your system. However, if RAM is not upgradeable, you're looking at a whole new laptop.

4 The hard drive is full and you can't rely on alternate storage

Is there ever enough storage space?

A full hard drive is usually one of the easier problems to tackle as your laptop ages. Even if your drive is full, you can always offload non-essential files to an external SSD or cloud storage. However, this isn't nearly as convenient as using your laptop's local storage, and cloud storage subscription costs can quickly add up.

Similar to memory in a laptop, the hard drive — usually in the form of a solid-state drive (SSD) in modern devices — may or may not be upgradeable after purchase. If it is accessible, the process is usually straightforward. We have a bunch of guides for individual laptops right here on XDA, and it can be as easy as sliding a new drive into an empty slot.

If this isn't the case, or if your laptop is old enough to still be using a hard-disk drive, it's probably time to shop for a whole new laptop. On top of having more storage space, a modern SSD can save you a ton of time thanks to its advanced transfer speeds.

3 Your laptop runs hot with loud fan noise

Yes, your colleagues can hear your laptop running

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (G733P)

A laptop's fans aren't meant to run constantly at a high RPM, especially not when you're going about casual tasks like web browsing or word processing. And if the fans are always running, yet you find your laptop is too hot to comfortably set on your lap, there's no doubt something sinister going on inside.

Internal hardware could be clogged up with dust, your CPU's heat sink might have lost its thermal paste, or your laptop's hardware might just be suffering from the regular degradation that happens over time.

A hot laptop with loud fans might be able to be fixed with a routine cleaning, but many times you'll discover that the system has aged beyond the ability to keep up with your demands.

2 Your laptop is too big to be portable

Chunky designs are a thing of the past

Laptop design has been steadily thinning out over the years, and you might be shocked to discover how much more portable even budget devices are compared to cheap laptops from four or five years ago.

We've arrived now at a point where nearly all mainstream consumer devices are built to be as thin and portable as possible while still retaining adequate thermal cooling capacity. This even applies to the best cheap laptops on the market.

If you're sick of lugging your inch-thick laptop around with you in a backpack, you should be able to find an upgrade that is much better suited to a mobile lifestyle.

1 Your workflow or primary focus has changed

Hard to see the future

A lot can happen in your life while your laptop ages, and the device you purchased three or four years ago might not be what's right for your current demands.

Say, for example, you bought an affordable consumer laptop to handle homework and general web browsing. You've now started a new job that requires a more powerful set of specs or more specialized screen, or maybe you've taken a liking to PC gaming and want to be able to enjoy the latest AAA games.

In these cases, your current laptop will often no longer have what it takes to get the job done. I always recommend that buyers attempt to plan at least a half-decade in advance, but that simply isn't possible for everyone. Instead of struggling to make your old laptop work in a new situation, you'll have a much better time cutting your losses and getting something completely new.

Are you buying a new laptop?

Trying to decide if you can live with your aging laptop for a few months or years longer is never easy. Laptops are big purchases, and you want to be sure that your new device will be able to last until you're comfortable spending again for the next upgrade.

If you're on the fence, we hope that these telltale signs can help you figure out the best way forward. And if you are interested in buying new, be sure to check out our favorite laptops on the market today.