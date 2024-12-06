As a PC user, you probably already appreciate the crucial role of a power supply unit (PSU). It's not only responsible for routing the correct voltage to every component inside the PC, but also keeping everything operating at peak performance. Without adequate and clean power, your CPU and GPU can easily encounter issues that you might fail to diagnose at first glance.

For those overclocking their CPU, having a quality power supply becomes even more important. Hence, if you are noticing some strange behavior related to your computer's power, looking to upgrade your graphics card, or simply still using an ancient PSU, it might finally be time to upgrade it to something capable, modern, and long-lasting.

5 Your PC shuts down during heavy loads

The PSU might be the root cause

Many users encounter this issue — as soon as they launch a game or some other relatively intensive program, their PC inevitably shuts down within a span of minutes. It is natural to cast doubts on the CPU or GPU in such scenarios, but the fault often lies with the PSU. If your PSU is overheating due to a faulty fan or otherwise nearing failure, it will not be able to support heavy workloads, shutting the system down as a result.

You might not notice anything amiss during light use, such as browsing the web, watching videos, or working on documents, but that doesn't mean the PSU is hale and hearty. Whether it's due to a fault or plain age, you should look into a PSU replacement if you see similar signs on your PC. Delaying a replacement might become a bigger problem if the PSU's internals fail and render your system unusable, or worse, permanently damage some other component inside the PC.

4 Your PSU emits an abnormal smell or noise

Act before it gets fiery