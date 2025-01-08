The graphics card on your PC does all the heavy lifting when you play your favorite games. Therefore, it's one of the first components you should consider upgrading to improve your PC's gaming performance. Unlike smartphones, though, most users don't upgrade their PCs every two years or so. In fact, I try to hold on to my graphics card for as long as I can. But how do you know when it's time to get a new one? Look out for these signs.

4 You can't play the latest games optimally

Subpar frame rate is a sign of an aging graphics card

Think about some of the best AAA games that came out in the past year. Can you play them at a consistent 60 FPS or higher? Sure, if you have a 4K monitor, getting 60 FPS might be tricky. However, with upscaling technologies like NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, you should be able to achieve this frame rate on modern graphics cards after lowering some visual settings.

Many of you may prefer competitive games like Valorant and Fortnite, which are far less demanding on the hardware than AAA titles. However, high frame rates are crucial in these games to stay on top of your game and have a competitive edge. So, if you have a high refresh rate monitor, you should be able to play them at 144 FPS or higher. If not, it's a clear sign that your graphics card is aging.

Don't forget the games you regularly play and the resolution you play them at. If your graphics card simply cannot maintain the frame rates you expect, whether that's 60 FPS or 120 FPS, you should consider getting a new one.

3 Enabling ray tracing isn't really an option

Because your graphics card wasn't built for it