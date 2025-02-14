Has your laptop been acting strangely recently? Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated every day, and Windows laptops are a common target because of their high user base and not-so-closed environment. From sudden slow performance to seeing unexpected apps, all such signs indicate that your laptop is probably hacked.

It's crucial to recognize the warning signs of a hacked laptop so that you can take immediate action to regain control over it. I'll share the 14 most common indications of a possible compromised laptop and also what actions you can take.

All the signs listed here indicate a possible compromised laptop; however, they could happen due to various other reasons too. So, don't get frightened and thoroughly check for a hacking attempt on your device.

14 Your laptop is running slower than usual

A sudden drop in performance could indicate malicious activity

Laptops slow down gradually, but if yours suddenly slows down after a recent online activity, it might be due to malware running in the background. Hackers often use your system's resources for tasks like cryptocurrency mining, data exfiltration, or even running botnets, all of which can slow down your device. Your laptop might struggle to open even simple apps like a browser or Notepad.

In such situations, you can take these steps:

Open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc) and check for unfamiliar processes consuming high CPU, memory, or disk usage. Look for names that seem random or don't match any known software you have installed.

and check for unfamiliar processes consuming high CPU, memory, or disk usage. Look for names that seem random or don't match any known software you have installed. Run a full system scan using a trusted antivirus program. I recommend using tools like Windows Defender (built into Windows) or third-party options like Malwarebytes.

Uninstall any suspicious programs from the Control Panel. Sometimes, malware disguises itself as legitimate software, so be thorough in your review.

Regularly update your software and operating system to patch vulnerabilities that hackers might exploit. Outdated software is one of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to your system.

13 Unusual battery drain

Excessive battery drain can signal unauthorized background processes

It's normal that a laptop's battery life diminishes over time, especially when you use it regularly. However, if your laptop's battery is depleting faster than usual, it's possible that malware or unauthorized apps are running in the background. These processes often consume significant power, even when your laptop is idle.

Here's what you need to do:

Check the battery usage report in Settings > System > Power & Battery . Expand the Battery Usage section to check which apps are consuming the most power.

. Expand the section to check which apps are consuming the most power. Identify and terminate any suspicious apps or processes. If you see an app you don't recognize using a lot of power, it's worth investigating further.

Perform a malware scan using a reliable antivirus tool. Some malware is designed to hide itself, so a thorough scan is essential.

12 Strange pop-ups and ads

Unexpected pop-ups and ads are a classic sign of adware

If you're seeing random pop-ups or ads, even when you're not browsing the internet, your laptop might be infected with adware. It's a type of malware that malicious actors develop to generate revenue by displaying intrusive advertisements. This recently happened to me when my browser was hijacked and bombarded with pop-ups every few seconds, making it nearly impossible to use.

In such a situation, you can take these steps:

Install an ad-blocker extension for your browser. Tools like uBlock Origin (or uBlock Origin Lite) can help block unwanted ads.

Run a malware scan to detect and remove adware. Sometimes, adware embeds itself deeply into your system, so a full scan is necessary.

Carefully check the installed extensions on your browser. Uninstall or disable the ones you don't remember installing or don't need anymore.

To eliminate unwanted extensions, reset your browser settings to default. Go to your browser's settings and look for the option to restore defaults.

Avoid clicking on suspicious ads or downloading software from untrusted sources. Always verify the legitimacy of a website before downloading anything.

11 Unusual changes to the browser

Browser hijacking is a common tactic used by hackers

Browser hijacking is a popular form of taking control of your internet activities and, eventually, your whole device. If your browser's homepage, search engine, or extensions have recently been changed without your consent, it's likely due to browser hijacking malware.

To counter it, follow these steps:

Reset your browser settings to default. This will remove any unwanted changes and restore your browser to its original state.

Remove any suspicious extensions or add-ons. Go to your browser's extensions menu and delete anything you don't recognize.

Run a malware scan to eliminate the root cause (probably an adware program). This will help ensure that the hijacking malware is completely removed.

10 Fake security warnings

Fake warnings are used to scare you into installing malware

Image: Avira

If you frequently see security alerts claiming your system is infected while browsing or running an app, these could be fake warnings designed to trick you into installing fake or malicious software. These pop-ups look pretty convincing, with official logos and urgent messages, literally scaring you to take immediate action. I've often seen warnings claiming to be from Microsoft or other reputable companies, but they're almost always fake.

When facing such warnings:

Do not click on any links or buttons in the pop-up. Closing the pop-up directly might trigger more alerts, so use Task Manager to end the process.

If the pop-up doesn't go away, use the Task Manager to close it. Also, look for suspicious browser processes and end them.

Run a full system scan with a trusted antivirus program. This will help identify and remove any malware that causes fake warnings.

Always verify the source of security warnings and avoid downloading software from unverified websites. If you're unsure, visit the company's official website, which should be mentioned in the warning.

9 Seeing Command Prompt window on system startup

A Command Prompt window appearing at startup could indicate malicious activity

If you notice a Command Prompt (CMD) window flashing or staying open briefly when your laptop starts up, it's a potential sign that a script or malware is running in the background. Although it can also be due to a harmless startup process, it's best to identify the source. Hackers often use scripts to execute commands that can install malware, steal data, or modify system settings without your knowledge.

What you can do is: