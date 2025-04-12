I've been a PC user for over 25 years, using everything from a Pentium 3 prebuilt PC to a Ryzen 7 5700X custom gaming rig. I've built PCs for friends, family, and paying customers using flagship components and the latest software. When it comes to my personal system, however, I'm what you might call a PC Luddite. I'm not rocking a quad-core processor or a hard drive, but I'm resistant to change in other ways.

I might not be as taken with PC gaming handhelds as some of my colleagues, or willing to keep my PC updated with the latest drivers, BIOS versions, or even operating systems. If you're beginning to see glimpses of yourself in these symptoms, read on for more signs that might mean you're a PC Luddite like me, opposed to newer technology or ways of doing things.

Related 7 aging PC components you should upgrade from ASAP Old is gold might be true for many PC components, but not for these

5 You're not an early adopter

No need to take risks