Today’s digital life makes you tackle constant "storage full" warnings across devices, safeguard your data against frequent cloud breaches, and navigate a world where privacy feels like a myth. A simple way out of all these issues is to set up your own network-attached storage (NAS) server at home to take back control of your data. However, NAS units have a reputation for being too complicated to install for home users. Modern consumer NAS models are thankfully breaking that notion by requiring minimal tinkering on your part to get started.

But how do you know when it’s the right time to invest in one? Here are six signs from your everyday life that your family is ready to bring home their first NAS:

6 Your devices have run out of storage

Cloud backup isn’t the only solution, apparently

Constantly seeing the storage full warning on your phones and laptops is perhaps the most frustrating thing because it keeps you from recording more family videos or forces you to delete apps to free up a tiny bit of space. Many people turn to cloud storage as a solution, but it comes with limited space and requires a recurring monthly fee that you’ll have to pay forever, as these services make it hard to switch platforms.

If you are in the same boat, you and your family can offload all your photos and videos to a NAS, where they’ll be safe and stored in one central location. An added advantage of using a NAS for media backup is that you can save photos in full resolution and videos in 4K (or even 8K!) without having to downgrade the quality, which is often the case with services like Google Photos. For example, if your NAS has 16TB of storage, that’s a massive amount of media you can store without worrying about monthly fees.

Furthermore, NAS units also let you back up your computers and restore them to a previous state in case you need a fresh Windows install or something goes wrong. If you’re a Mac user, you can select your NAS as a backup target in Time Machine, making backups super convenient to run. For Windows machines, you will need to use our NAS’s built-in utilities (such as Synology Active Backup for Business), which are also very user-friendly.

5 You have at least a dozen portable drives

Along with a label maker to tag each drive with what it contains

While renting cloud storage may seem like a quick fix, you’ll be surprised to learn many people still rely on portable hard drives to store their data. These drives are meant for portability or transferring data between devices (hence the name), but they often end up being used for long-term storage, with minimal everyday use. If you know anything about HDDs, you would’ve guessed how bad this is for the drive’s health and longevity.

Portable hard drives are not a reliable solution for safekeeping data in the long run, since they can fail without warning. While NAS devices also use hard drives, their design makes them far more resilient to constant operation. Also, NAS units include features like RAID to prevent data loss and a recovery mechanism to restore your files following an event — none of which is an option on portable drives.

Even remembering to back up your data to an external drive every few days is tedious. A NAS, on the other hand, is always on and available on your network, allowing you to automate your backup tasks, which simplifies your tech as much as cloud storage would.

4 You want to take control of surveillance and smart home

There have been a few instances where smart security camera feeds stored in the provider’s cloud ended up with someone else due to software glitches that are beyond your control. While these incidents happen occasionally, you must also put up with ever-increasing subscription fees to store your security footage and get access to paywalled smart features like person and object detection. If you’ve grown fed up with these issues, you can switch your security and smart home system to your home NAS for a seamless experience locally.

Brands like Synology and QNAP include robust surveillance software to manage multiple cameras and store footage locally, eliminating the need for additional software. If you plan your home surveillance system from scratch, you can set up IP cameras compatible with your NAS for a seamless multi-camera setup. Since all processing and monitoring happen locally, your footage stays under your control, which is much safer than a camera tied to the cloud.

Setting up a smart home on your NAS might require effort, such as installing Home Assistant on a virtual machine or Docker, but the benefits are worth it. You can control all your devices from a single interface, and if your NAS supports offline protocols like Zigbee, you can even operate devices without the internet.

3 You struggle with keeping your files available everywhere

Offline file syncing can be both smarter and faster

Many of us use two computers — one for work, provided by the employer, and one at home. Sometimes, you need access to the same files on both devices, and they should stay synced at all times. Cloud services do make this possible, but besides privacy concerns, they tend to be slower because they rely on external intermediary servers to sync your files, which is often affected by internet congestion.

Since your NAS is part of your local network, data transfers are much faster and more reliable, with lower latency. NAS makers bundle software and tools similar to what cloud services offer to let you sync files across your computers and smartphones, so they remain updated automatically. You can even choose specific files or folders to sync, avoiding accidental and potentially embarrassing transfers like family photos to your work laptop.

Setting this up requires enabling two-way sync between your NAS on all your devices and selecting the folders you want to keep in sync. This is especially helpful for those working from home or freelancers with a home office setup.

2 You want to stream your own movies and TV shows

A NAS offers a comprehensive solution like no other

When you own a huge collection of movies and TV shows digitized from your Blu-ray drives, you might want to turn it into your personal streaming service using something like Plex. While there are several ways to set up a Plex server — using a Raspberry Pi setup or repurposing your old Windows laptop — none offer the convenience of streaming your media using a NAS. A pre-built NAS enclosure is a one-stop solution to store, process, and stream your media from a single location without setting up additional hardware.

Modern NAS models are capable of transcoding 4K movies on the fly without hiccups, streaming directly to your living room TV. Since the streaming happens over a local network, there’s virtually no lag or latency. With streaming subscriptions becoming as expensive as cable TV, when you account for all the services you pay for monthly, including Netflix and HBO Max, using a NAS as a Plex server becomes a more economical alternative.

1 You are concerned about privacy with cloud services

How about a private cloud storage solution?