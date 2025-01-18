Look at your motherboard. Now look at me. Back at your motherboard. And back to me. Your motherboard isn't me, but what's better than this terrible rip on the Old Spice advertisement is a new motherboard. Sometimes you need to upgrade an aging board with a new and better model. Here are some signs your old motherboard may need replacing.

4 You're buying a new processor

Not all processors support the same socket and if you're buying a new CPU that runs on a different socket, you'll need to replace your motherboard. Unfortunately, sockets aren't hot-swappable and chipsets also support specific CPU generations, so there's no other choice but to swap out your trusty motherboard with a shiny new one.

A positive aspect of swapping your old motherboard for a new one is the inclusion of new features. You'll likely have faster USB ports (and more of them), faster PCI slots, faster storage interfaces, and faster RAM support—I'm sure you noticed the theme there. And when buying a new CPU, there's a good chance it's considerably faster than the one you're replacing.