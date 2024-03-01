Silicon Power 1TB NVMe 2230 SSD $70 $76 Save $6 If you're looking for an affordable SD upgrade for your Steam Deck or other compatible device, look no further than the Silicon Power 1TB SSD. This SSD is now just $69.99 and offers excellent performance with read speeds of up to 4,900MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200MB/s. In addition, it also comes with a 5-year limited warranty. $70 at Amazon$70 at Newegg

If you've been looking to upgrade the storage of your Steam Deck, now's going to be the perfect time, with this affordable M.2 SSD that's now down to just $69.99. While there are a lot of different types of SSDs on the market, this one strikes the perfect balance with its affordable price and excellent performance. Be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Silicon Power 1TB SSD?

The first thing you're going to want to know is that this SSD is quite the performer, with read speeds up to 4,900MB/s and write speeds up to 3,200MB/s. While it isn't the fastest SSD out there, the read and write speeds are more than enough, ensuring that you'll have a great experience with your device.

Of course, since it's an M.2 2230 SSD, you're going to be able to use it for the Steam Deck and other PC gaming handhelds, and Microsoft's Surface Pro 9. In addition to its performance, you're also going to get a fair price, with the 1TB model coming in at just $69.99. In addition to all of the above, the SSD offers fantastic reliability, with the company standing by its product with a five-year limited warranty or up to 600 TBW, which ever comes first.

Now, if all of this sounds great, and you're ready to purchase but don't know how to install it, be sure to check out our Steam Deck SSD installation guide, providing step-by-step instructions on how to install your brand-new SSD. Of course, if all of this seems like too much, you can always opt for an alternate storage solutions for your device like a microSD card. You won't get the same performance, but you also don't need to install anything either. With that said, be sure to grab this deal while you can.